16 August 2025 Build 19619746 Edited 16 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Start Screen is now using high resolution images
Previously highly pixelated images were a reference to nostalgia 1980's video game graphics.
When toggling Y game pad button to Turn-Base mode, characters will show up in previous highly pixelated images. Because really we can't help missing this era, even if high res images are also so great at animating the story around Tiny Pods Rescue / Shapi / Bridge the Pods apocalyptic setup.

No game logic was altered in this release

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
