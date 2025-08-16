Start Screen is now using high resolution images
Previously highly pixelated images were a reference to nostalgia 1980's video game graphics.
When toggling Y game pad button to Turn-Base mode, characters will show up in previous highly pixelated images. Because really we can't help missing this era, even if high res images are also so great at animating the story around Tiny Pods Rescue / Shapi / Bridge the Pods apocalyptic setup.
No game logic was altered in this release
Start Screen with new high resolution background images
