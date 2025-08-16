- Changed text of 'Healing Touch' to match effect ('Target Friendly Monster' instead of 'Target Monster')
- 'Riled Rage' wasn't blue when Monster was Dazed
- 'Noxious Fumes' was applying Dazed and Exposed to both Enemies, instead of target Enemy
- Etisara was not unlocking (was looking for Moves used rather than Moves known)
Battles Changed:
- Night 1, Battle 1 (Mokkral + Mokkral): Both enemies now Attack and Gain Temper at the same time
- Night 2, Battle 4 (Gargon + Fangder): Gargon now deal 15 base Damage, gains 15 Block, and 1 Enraged (was 20, 20 and 2 respectively).
