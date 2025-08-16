New Character Arrival!🆕

STEAM Review Request📝

Hello everyone!It has already been a week since I started the early access of Denrei Survivors.Thank you to everyone who has been playing!Now,I have implemented various updates this week, so I would like to summarize them for you!Finally, the long-awaited second character has been added!**“Yoru Amano”** wields the electric ‘Denki’ as her initial equipment.The unlock condition is to clear the first area, ‘Adachi’.Be sure to try playing with her and experience new strategies!The fourth area, ‘Shinagawa’, has appeared!It’s a stronger area than ever before, with dangerous lava.New enemies and a new boss await your challenge!One new track has been added.As with the previous tracks, it was composed by NIYMORIY, who creates the music for Denrei Survivors.This new track is a special one that plays only in a certain location.Be sure to find out where it plays!Since the last report, I want to thank everyone who reported bugs,posted screenshots on SNS,submitted gameplay videos, or streamed their playthroughs!Watching your posts, I’ve seen…Wooden Stick Only Play 🥖Telepath Antenna + Color Contact Lens Play 🕶️Stealth play while growing until the last second ⏳Stealth play without leveling up…and many moreUnique and diverse play styles are being created one after another, and it’s very interesting.If you have any plays like this,please share them with tags#DENREI #denrei_survivors ✨Finally, I sincerely thank everyone who has submitted a STEAM review!Your reviews are my greatest encouragement!!If you haven’t written a review yet, please do so!I will continue to update, so stay tuned.Thank you.