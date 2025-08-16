Updates:

Louise's grab now does the same damage, regardless of her transformation status. Previously, this was also being affected by her damage buff.



Some damage numbers have been adjusted.



Claw uncharged can now detonate the debuff at 3 stacks. More details below.



Charged or follow up attack places the mark on the target.

While the debuff is active, damage dealt is recorded.

Uncharged attacks may be used to extend the duration of the debuff up to 2x.

Using a charged claw attack will detonate the marker and deal damage based on the recorded attacks.



Thank you for trying out the Illusive Domain playtest. Based on some early feedback, I have made the following changes to the game.Previously, the claw attacks worked like this:This new update adds a secondary effect to the uncharged claw attack, where if the current stack is at 3 (has been extended twice already), it will detonate the marker at a lower damage multiplier than with the charged version.