Updates:
- Louise's grab now does the same damage, regardless of her transformation status. Previously, this was also being affected by her damage buff.
- Some damage numbers have been adjusted.
- Claw uncharged can now detonate the debuff at 3 stacks. More details below.
Previously, the claw attacks worked like this:
- Charged or follow up attack places the mark on the target.
- While the debuff is active, damage dealt is recorded.
- Uncharged attacks may be used to extend the duration of the debuff up to 2x.
- Using a charged claw attack will detonate the marker and deal damage based on the recorded attacks.
This new update adds a secondary effect to the uncharged claw attack, where if the current stack is at 3 (has been extended twice already), it will detonate the marker at a lower damage multiplier than with the charged version.
Changed files in this update