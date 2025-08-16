# NEW PATCH TO FIX SOME BUGS, AND ADDED A RESULTS SCREEN AFTER GAMES. RESTART STEAM FOR THE UPDATE #



## more gameplay balance updates AFTER the tournament. i will be focusing on buffing characters next patch :)) ##



## GAMEPLAY ##

- added a results screen that shows the winner of the match. this is important before the tournament, because before, if a game went to time, there was no way to verify who won. (if game goes to time, player with more stocks wins. if you both have the same stocks, player with less percent wins)

- this results screen will be updated with win and lose animations at a later date!



## BUGS ##

### TRAINING MODE ###

- DPAD savestates works again, as long as you don't have dpad movement enabled

- fixed an issue where switching characters to knockt in training would crash the game

- fixed CPU behavior messing up in local play after exiting training mode

- eureka's up special hitbox is now visible in training mode (don't look....please don't look....)



### LOSING TWO LIVES ###

- losing two stocks is now more difficult. it's still in the game....but i'm close to killing this bug completely i promise lol