 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19619536 Edited 16 August 2025 – 01:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
# NEW PATCH TO FIX SOME BUGS, AND ADDED A RESULTS SCREEN AFTER GAMES. RESTART STEAM FOR THE UPDATE #

## more gameplay balance updates AFTER the tournament. i will be focusing on buffing characters next patch :)) ##

## GAMEPLAY ##
- added a results screen that shows the winner of the match. this is important before the tournament, because before, if a game went to time, there was no way to verify who won. (if game goes to time, player with more stocks wins. if you both have the same stocks, player with less percent wins)
- this results screen will be updated with win and lose animations at a later date!

## BUGS ##
### TRAINING MODE ###
- DPAD savestates works again, as long as you don't have dpad movement enabled
- fixed an issue where switching characters to knockt in training would crash the game
- fixed CPU behavior messing up in local play after exiting training mode
- eureka's up special hitbox is now visible in training mode (don't look....please don't look....)

### LOSING TWO LIVES ###
- losing two stocks is now more difficult. it's still in the game....but i'm close to killing this bug completely i promise lol

Changed files in this update

Depot 3805421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link