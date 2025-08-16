Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! Another update is out with another wave of bug fixes and quality of life updates. I'm expecting to announce the full release date within the next few weeks! The new trailer is coming soon!

Fixed missing collision with toxic waterfalls.

Changed the timing of the message that appears telling you how to control the Mendeleev.

New time trial times for Borealis Vista and Mangrove Marsh.

Adjusted some misplaced objects.

Adjusted collision of item pickups.

Fixed a bug where the slime at the end of Cirrus Harbor couldn’t move.

Mad Hatters are no longer invincible when beyond their awareness range.

Adjusted the size of one of the boulders in Deep Sea Mines.

Made some platforming in Chrome Skyscrapers, Frozen Fortress and Weather Machine Test Site easier.

Damage radius adjusted for various enemies.

Backend updates to mercy invincibility timer to prevent unintentional instances of taking damage.

Updated one of the artifact challenges to fix some edge case issues.