Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! Another update is out with another wave of bug fixes and quality of life updates. I'm expecting to announce the full release date within the next few weeks! The new trailer is coming soon!
Patch Notes
Gameplay
Fixed missing collision with toxic waterfalls.
Changed the timing of the message that appears telling you how to control the Mendeleev.
New time trial times for Borealis Vista and Mangrove Marsh.
Adjusted some misplaced objects.
Adjusted collision of item pickups.
Fixed a bug where the slime at the end of Cirrus Harbor couldn’t move.
Mad Hatters are no longer invincible when beyond their awareness range.
Adjusted the size of one of the boulders in Deep Sea Mines.
Made some platforming in Chrome Skyscrapers, Frozen Fortress and Weather Machine Test Site easier.
Damage radius adjusted for various enemies.
Backend updates to mercy invincibility timer to prevent unintentional instances of taking damage.
Updated one of the artifact challenges to fix some edge case issues.
Slightly moved the first sea mine in Deep Sea Mines so that it’s not out of view on the starting camera angle.
Graphics
Added new animation to represent slipping around in ice form.
New animation for eating a lot of burgers in quick succession.
Corrected some player animation issues related to Momentum Breaking.
Minor adjustments to Molly-QL’s mouth in some animations.
Fixed some geometry issues on the centurion statues.
Dialogue text should now be properly aligned on ultra wide monitors.
Added a warning sign for piranhas in Mangrove Marsh.
Giant burger in Macro Kitchen no longer spins like the smaller burgers do.
Audio
Adds a unique sound for the waterfall at the end of Mangrove Marsh.
Adds sounds to sewage flow in Industrial Junkyard.
Ambient sounds added to water geysers in Cretaceous Caldera.
Grinders in Arctic Rig are now quieter.
Menus
Improved input sensitivity when navigating the menu with a controller.
Cycle menu options now animate their arrows when hovered over.
There’s now a prompt in the First-Time Setup menu explaining menu controls.
Reworded a few menu option descriptions.
Fixed an issue where shop menu item descriptions were not reappearing after pausing then unpausing the game.
Changed files in this update