16 August 2025 Build 19619353 Edited 16 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey folks, I finally added a radar mechanic! You'll also now see that mentioned in the tutorial. This patch was generally what I'd call a "broccoli" patch, in the spirit of "finish your vegetables before you get seconds." Some long awaited bug fixes here that may as well be adding new mods and augments to the game since they didn't work before.

Let me know what you think- I'll also probably be ending the playtest after this weekend so I can lock-in and prepare a demo. I'll keep the itch build live in the mean time, though.

-Sage

Changelog
Features
  • Added a radar to help the player find hotspots, unlocked reward boxes, and the transporter (Note: Future updates will bring further enhancements to the radar's functionality)
  • Added details about the radar to the tutorial


Changes & Balance
  • Transporter beacon is now visible after clearing a single hotspot
  • Further improvements to teleporter VFX
  • Enemies now play a sound when they spawn
  • Big improvements to load time for Facility stage (1:20 -> 0:20 from my testing)


Bug Fixes
  • Pressing the "Back" button while the part recycling confirmation dialogue is active should no longer trigger a "Back" action from the parts menu
  • [REDACTED] should no longer have their equipment update if there are changes to the source while playing through the stage (iykyk)
  • Corrupt transporter should no longer allow normal interactables to spawn in its location
  • Fixed instant reload preventing weapons from being fired
  • Fixed Instant Reload not having its intended effect
  • Fixed Pocket Mortar not doing any damage
  • Fixed Double Magazine

