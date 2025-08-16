Let me know what you think- I'll also probably be ending the playtest after this weekend so I can lock-in and prepare a demo. I'll keep the itch build live in the mean time, though.
-Sage
Changelog
Features
- Added a radar to help the player find hotspots, unlocked reward boxes, and the transporter (Note: Future updates will bring further enhancements to the radar's functionality)
- Added details about the radar to the tutorial
Changes & Balance
- Transporter beacon is now visible after clearing a single hotspot
- Further improvements to teleporter VFX
- Enemies now play a sound when they spawn
- Big improvements to load time for Facility stage (1:20 -> 0:20 from my testing)
Bug Fixes
- Pressing the "Back" button while the part recycling confirmation dialogue is active should no longer trigger a "Back" action from the parts menu
- [REDACTED] should no longer have their equipment update if there are changes to the source while playing through the stage (iykyk)
- Corrupt transporter should no longer allow normal interactables to spawn in its location
- Fixed instant reload preventing weapons from being fired
- Fixed Instant Reload not having its intended effect
- Fixed Pocket Mortar not doing any damage
- Fixed Double Magazine
Changed files in this update