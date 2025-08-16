Changelog

Added a radar to help the player find hotspots, unlocked reward boxes, and the transporter (Note: Future updates will bring further enhancements to the radar's functionality)



Added details about the radar to the tutorial



Transporter beacon is now visible after clearing a single hotspot



Further improvements to teleporter VFX



Enemies now play a sound when they spawn



Big improvements to load time for Facility stage (1:20 -> 0:20 from my testing)



Pressing the "Back" button while the part recycling confirmation dialogue is active should no longer trigger a "Back" action from the parts menu



[REDACTED] should no longer have their equipment update if there are changes to the source while playing through the stage (iykyk)



Corrupt transporter should no longer allow normal interactables to spawn in its location



Fixed instant reload preventing weapons from being fired



Fixed Instant Reload not having its intended effect



Fixed Pocket Mortar not doing any damage



Fixed Double Magazine



Hey folks, I finally added a radar mechanic! You'll also now see that mentioned in the tutorial. This patch was generally what I'd call a "broccoli" patch, in the spirit of "finish your vegetables before you get seconds." Some long awaited bug fixes here that may as well be adding new mods and augments to the game since they didn't work before.Let me know what you think- I'll also probably be ending the playtest after this weekend so I can lock-in and prepare a demo. I'll keep the itch build live in the mean time, though.-SageFeaturesChanges & BalanceBug Fixes