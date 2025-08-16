This update brings about more Clan features and content upgrades!
Content
Muteki Clan House Expanded with new Altar Room
Also, new artwork for altars. Other clans coming soon.
Added 3 new cash shop items
Added 2 new Boxer Coat colors to Cash Shop
Balancing
Chakra Scalpel & Pressure Point Technique Improvement
Chakra Scalpel & Pressure Point Technique now uses a weapon override and can be used while wearing a weapon, it will just replace the weapon for the duration!
Also changed the sounds of the attacks when it's in use.
Damage on low stat scaling is also based on weapon formulas now, so damage on lower stats are increased.
Attacks when Chakra Scalpel and Pressure Point Technique are activated uses 50% less Stamina (They've already paid the price in CP)
Features
Added Clan Leader Clan Icons
Leaders of each clan will get a vanity gold border around their clan icons.
Clan Leaders are able to manage Clan House furniture
Changes
Added new artwork for Poison-laced Kunai Dagger
Switched places of Targeting and Dashing sections in tutorial because it makes more sense
Added platforming to Hayashi Clan House garden area
Improved animation of Chakra Scalpel Technique
Bug Fixes
Optimized Player Regeneration Status packet spam (Again)
This time made it mostly client-sided
Fixed kill NPC mission objectives, bestiary kill counts not progressing when killing high level bosses
This was mostly affecting the level 50 arc bosses
Fixed a client hanging issue in recent updates
Fixed buggy animation of Poison-laced Kunai Melee
