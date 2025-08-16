 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19619348 Edited 17 August 2025 – 03:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings about more Clan features and content upgrades!

Content

  • Muteki Clan House Expanded with new Altar Room
    Also, new artwork for altars. Other clans coming soon.

  • Added 3 new cash shop items

  • Added 2 new Boxer Coat colors to Cash Shop

Balancing

  • Chakra Scalpel & Pressure Point Technique Improvement
    Chakra Scalpel & Pressure Point Technique now uses a weapon override and can be used while wearing a weapon, it will just replace the weapon for the duration!

    Also changed the sounds of the attacks when it's in use.

    Damage on low stat scaling is also based on weapon formulas now, so damage on lower stats are increased.

    Attacks when Chakra Scalpel and Pressure Point Technique are activated uses 50% less Stamina (They've already paid the price in CP)

Features

  • Added Clan Leader Clan Icons

    Leaders of each clan will get a vanity gold border around their clan icons.

  • Clan Leaders are able to manage Clan House furniture

Changes

  • Added new artwork for Poison-laced Kunai Dagger

  • Switched places of Targeting and Dashing sections in tutorial because it makes more sense

  • Added platforming to Hayashi Clan House garden area

  • Improved animation of Chakra Scalpel Technique

Bug Fixes

  • Optimized Player Regeneration Status packet spam (Again)
    This time made it mostly client-sided

  • Fixed kill NPC mission objectives, bestiary kill counts not progressing when killing high level bosses
    This was mostly affecting the level 50 arc bosses

  • Fixed a client hanging issue in recent updates

  • Fixed buggy animation of Poison-laced Kunai Melee

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link