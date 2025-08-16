Chakra Scalpel & Pressure Point Technique Improvement

Chakra Scalpel & Pressure Point Technique now uses a weapon override and can be used while wearing a weapon, it will just replace the weapon for the duration!

Also changed the sounds of the attacks when it's in use.

Damage on low stat scaling is also based on weapon formulas now, so damage on lower stats are increased.

Attacks when Chakra Scalpel and Pressure Point Technique are activated uses 50% less Stamina (They've already paid the price in CP)