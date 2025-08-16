 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19619346 Edited 16 August 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Countermeasures for Unauthorized Programs]

 

  • Projectile-Related Unauthorized Programs

    • We have addressed discovered vulnerabilities related to currently used projectile hacks and have implemented defensive measures.

    • Additionally, users detected using hacks will be automatically expelled from the dungeon (treated as a death).

  • Enhanced Log Analysis

    • We will enhance log analysis for abnormal play patterns to more accurately track and penalize users of unauthorized programs.

Developer's Comment: We will continue to respond immediately to hacks, regardless of whether it is in Normal or Prime Matching. We will also prepare satisfactory long-term measures. We promise to adhere to a zero-tolerance policy and respond thoroughly to this issue.

 

\[Event]

 

  • Drops Event Rewards

    • Fixed an issue where Drops rewards could not be claimed on Twitch and CHZZK.

    • For those who have not yet received their rewards, they have now been distributed.

 

\[System Improvements and Bug Fixes]

 

  • Fixed Prime Matching Error

    • Fixed an issue where unintended matching occasionally occurred even when all party members had the Prime Matching option set to 'On'.

  • Fixed Issue Allowing Duplicate Purchase of Legendary Blueprints

    • Fixed an issue where blueprints could be purchased multiple times, consuming Adventure Coins.

    • We will restore the currency for affected users through a separate announcement.

  • Fixed 'Bear Trap' Skill Error

    • Fixed an error where the 'Bear Trap' skill was applied to other players in Co-op Mode.

  • UI Improvements

    • Adjusted sound output and optimized visual effects.

 

\[Balance Adjustments]

 

  • Increased Spawn Frequency of Raid Portals (Red Portals)

    • The frequency of their appearance in the mid-game has been increased.

    • The probability of the 'Raid Portal' from the Witch's Curse has slightly increased.

Developer's Comment: This adjustment is intended to improve the game experience after the 10-minute mark in Quick Match and Ranked Match by providing an 'optional risk'.

  • 'Gift' Rune Effect

    • The effect of the 'Gift' rune, which was not working as intended, has been reduced.

 

\[Quality of Life Improvements]

 

  • Improved Visibility of Escape Stone

    • Unusable Escape Stones will no longer display an effect.

 

Issues Being Addressed

 

We are currently investigating the following issues and will work to resolve them as quickly as possible.

  • Ongoing countermeasures against unauthorized and illegal programs.

  • Intermittent failures of party invitations.

  • An issue where construction progress occasionally stalls and only proceeds after reconnecting.

  • Compatibility issues on certain hardware.

  • Enhancing the display of Prime Accounts in the lobby to reduce confusion regarding 'Prime Matching'.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468731
  • Loading history…
