\[Countermeasures for Unauthorized Programs]

Projectile-Related Unauthorized Programs We have addressed discovered vulnerabilities related to currently used projectile hacks and have implemented defensive measures. Additionally, users detected using hacks will be automatically expelled from the dungeon (treated as a death).

Enhanced Log Analysis We will enhance log analysis for abnormal play patterns to more accurately track and penalize users of unauthorized programs.



Developer's Comment: We will continue to respond immediately to hacks, regardless of whether it is in Normal or Prime Matching. We will also prepare satisfactory long-term measures. We promise to adhere to a zero-tolerance policy and respond thoroughly to this issue.

\[Event]

Drops Event Rewards Fixed an issue where Drops rewards could not be claimed on Twitch and CHZZK. For those who have not yet received their rewards, they have now been distributed.



\[System Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Fixed Prime Matching Error Fixed an issue where unintended matching occasionally occurred even when all party members had the Prime Matching option set to 'On'.

Fixed Issue Allowing Duplicate Purchase of Legendary Blueprints Fixed an issue where blueprints could be purchased multiple times, consuming Adventure Coins. We will restore the currency for affected users through a separate announcement.

Fixed 'Bear Trap' Skill Error Fixed an error where the 'Bear Trap' skill was applied to other players in Co-op Mode.

UI Improvements Adjusted sound output and optimized visual effects.



\[Balance Adjustments]

Increased Spawn Frequency of Raid Portals (Red Portals) The frequency of their appearance in the mid-game has been increased. The probability of the 'Raid Portal' from the Witch's Curse has slightly increased.



Developer's Comment: This adjustment is intended to improve the game experience after the 10-minute mark in Quick Match and Ranked Match by providing an 'optional risk'.

'Gift' Rune Effect The effect of the 'Gift' rune, which was not working as intended, has been reduced.



\[Quality of Life Improvements]

Improved Visibility of Escape Stone Unusable Escape Stones will no longer display an effect.



Issues Being Addressed

We are currently investigating the following issues and will work to resolve them as quickly as possible.

Ongoing countermeasures against unauthorized and illegal programs.

Intermittent failures of party invitations.

An issue where construction progress occasionally stalls and only proceeds after reconnecting.

Compatibility issues on certain hardware.

Enhancing the display of Prime Accounts in the lobby to reduce confusion regarding 'Prime Matching'.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.