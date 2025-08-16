- Star levers can no longer be placed in occupied slots by leaving and re-entering the puzzle while levers are down.

- The "dark map tutorial" now is now correctly flagged as "viewed" after the first viewing.

- Fixed a bug with how the final event sequence unfolds on subsequent run wins.

- Fixed missing unit name text for secret units in the reward box.

- Achievements for boss kills will now unlock properly if the boss is the last piece killed in the combat encounter.

- The "Thine Greasy Hands" achievement will now trigger properly (and the achievement will unlock when you load the relevant area if you've already met the conditions).

- Fixed a bug that allowed the same hex to be purchased multiple times.

- Fixed a bug where the game master would assault the player unexpectedly.

- Other minor visual fixes and tweaks.