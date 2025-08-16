 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19619196 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Auto Actions help button add extra info on characters avoiding actions that cause low/negative needs
  • Rearrange tooltip for business contracts and income for clarity on branding impact
  • Expired futures contracts show month of expiry (only applies to newly expired contracts after this update)
  • Change all assets with Home Makeover tag to LVL 1
  • travelSpeedXer is now moddable

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
  • Loading history…
