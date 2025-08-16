- Auto Actions help button add extra info on characters avoiding actions that cause low/negative needs
- Rearrange tooltip for business contracts and income for clarity on branding impact
- Expired futures contracts show month of expiry (only applies to newly expired contracts after this update)
- Change all assets with Home Makeover tag to LVL 1
- travelSpeedXer is now moddable
Update Notes For v1.00.28
