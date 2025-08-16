new content
new border effect on cards when you hover over them
two new elements, giornatas and nottes. discover them in a run to find out what they do.
card and element changes
cosmic cards:
galaxy: now updates its percent and final add every time the points change until it is counted
starburst:
now shows how many points it will give before it's played
permanently increases by 3% -> 2%~4%
now has a max of 60%
blazar:
increase by -.5~1 after every lightyear -> -1~1
increase by -.5~2 every time an anomaly card appears -> -1~2
elements
fermoso: price $3 -> $1
bug fixes and quality of life improvements
fixed mortus being able to be disabled and sold
fixed being able to hover over and click on cards through the deck view
fixed cards in the deck view sometimes being vertically off center when hovering on and off a card very quickly
added some clarification to some elements to say they only work on cards (like ventus and cristallus)
fixed not being able to play the last card if you have more than one mentes and even one mentes gets disabled
