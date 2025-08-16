 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19619156
Update notes via Steam Community

new content

  • new border effect on cards when you hover over them

  • two new elements, giornatas and nottes. discover them in a run to find out what they do.

card and element changes

cosmic cards:

  • galaxy: now updates its percent and final add every time the points change until it is counted

  • starburst:

    • now shows how many points it will give before it's played

    • permanently increases by 3% -> 2%~4%

    • now has a max of 60%

  • blazar:

    • increase by -.5~1 after every lightyear -> -1~1

    • increase by -.5~2 every time an anomaly card appears -> -1~2

elements

  • fermoso: price $3 -> $1

bug fixes and quality of life improvements

  • fixed mortus being able to be disabled and sold

  • fixed being able to hover over and click on cards through the deck view

  • fixed cards in the deck view sometimes being vertically off center when hovering on and off a card very quickly

  • added some clarification to some elements to say they only work on cards (like ventus and cristallus)

  • fixed not being able to play the last card if you have more than one mentes and even one mentes gets disabled

