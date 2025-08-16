two new elements, giornatas and nottes. discover them in a run to find out what they do.

new border effect on cards when you hover over them

cosmic cards:

increase by -.5~2 every time an anomaly card appears -> -1~2

increase by -.5~1 after every lightyear -> -1~1

now has a max of 60%

now shows how many points it will give before it's played

galaxy: now updates its percent and final add every time the points change until it is counted

elements

fixed mortus being able to be disabled and sold

fixed being able to hover over and click on cards through the deck view

fixed cards in the deck view sometimes being vertically off center when hovering on and off a card very quickly

added some clarification to some elements to say they only work on cards (like ventus and cristallus)