 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19619149 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

  • When removing a segment from a chain don't try to merge with the previous chain if the previous chain is the removed segment. (this was causing the lockup).
  • When a belt entity goes from a visible slot to a non-visible slot or vice versa, queue a visibility change request from the other thread so that we can update its visibility on the main thread (this should fix the "orphaned" entities).
  • Fix a couple entity orphaning issue.
  • If a delta is refreshed (because one of its neighbors is destroyed) don't orphan its entities.
  • chasm structure destruction now happens after collision generation so we can use the same logic to avoid "thin" chasms.
  • Streamways no longer try to consume every available processor (be a good citizen). Hoping this is a little better with people running on low core machines.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link