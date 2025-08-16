- When removing a segment from a chain don't try to merge with the previous chain if the previous chain is the removed segment. (this was causing the lockup).
- When a belt entity goes from a visible slot to a non-visible slot or vice versa, queue a visibility change request from the other thread so that we can update its visibility on the main thread (this should fix the "orphaned" entities).
- Fix a couple entity orphaning issue.
- If a delta is refreshed (because one of its neighbors is destroyed) don't orphan its entities.
- chasm structure destruction now happens after collision generation so we can use the same logic to avoid "thin" chasms.
- Streamways no longer try to consume every available processor (be a good citizen). Hoping this is a little better with people running on low core machines.
v0.1.432 Hotfixes - fixing some bugs caused by multi-threading
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update