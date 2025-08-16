Items added:
P90
P90 Magazine
Rocket Launcher
66mm Rocket
Firearm malfunctioning - As durability on a firearm goes down, once it reaches 85% durability it will start to have the chance to malfunction. As durability goes down, the chance increases. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.
Melee damage degradation - As durability on a melee weapon goes down, the overall damage output will slowly start to reduce. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.
Vehicle towing - A multitude of vehicles (But not all) can now tow another vehicle.
Traders now have a set amount of currency - Traders that both buy and sell items now have a set amount of currency they can trade with. Buying will reduce it and selling to them increases it. Currency resets when their stock does. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.
Can now show vehicle speed in KPH
Vehicle changes:
Swat Van - Max health increased to 300 from 225
Golf Cart - Max health reduced to 50 from 75
Flatbed Truck - Max health reduced to 125 from 175
Big Rig - Max health increased to 200 from 150
Ghillie hood/s now has an armor stat that can be rolled
Ghillie hood/s now accepts NVGs
Weapons such as snipers, shotguns, etc will now reduce durability of muzzle attachments faster
Updated katana model thanks to 'Darias Fortis'
Adjustment to grenade throwing so in tighter locations the throw has more power
Increased zombie boss inventory
Buffed MP7 damage to roll between 19-26
Buffed Lechie damage to roll between 215-235, buffed critical hit multiplier to roll between 20%-25%
Vehicles lose health much faster when underwater
When spawning in your player is now frozen in place before everything is loaded
Different vehicles now have much more damage dealt towards them when running over AI
It is now harder to drive on sand and rock (Cliffside) slightly
Increased amount of shell casings required to craft flare rounds
Increased wandering trader inventory amount
Frag grenade and pipe bomb will now damage the player if thrown too close on explosion
Disassembly bench now saves its contents
Infestations now save their contents after being destroyed
Optimisations to swamp area
Optimisation to grass
Fixed battery charging bench allowing other items than just batteries
Fixed throwing a grenade while in first person under certain circumstances
Fixed grenade launcher killing you in first person under certain circumstances
Fixed AI spawner ignoring spawn multiplier setting if it was set to not randomise the amount of AI spawned
Fixed issue where tactical headset would block marking with binoculars, etc
Fixed exploit where you could move a radiation filter to your respirator from a vendor and thus skip the process of purchasing the item completely
Fixed an issue where items could never get a "perfect roll" on item stats
Zurvivor
