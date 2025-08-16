Items added: P90

P90 Magazine

Rocket Launcher

66mm Rocket

Firearm malfunctioning - As durability on a firearm goes down, once it reaches 85% durability it will start to have the chance to malfunction. As durability goes down, the chance increases. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.

Melee damage degradation - As durability on a melee weapon goes down, the overall damage output will slowly start to reduce. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.

Vehicle towing - A multitude of vehicles (But not all) can now tow another vehicle.

Traders now have a set amount of currency - Traders that both buy and sell items now have a set amount of currency they can trade with. Buying will reduce it and selling to them increases it. Currency resets when their stock does. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.