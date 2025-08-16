 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19619088 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Items added:

    • P90

    • P90 Magazine

    • Rocket Launcher

    • 66mm Rocket

  • Firearm malfunctioning - As durability on a firearm goes down, once it reaches 85% durability it will start to have the chance to malfunction. As durability goes down, the chance increases. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.

  • Melee damage degradation - As durability on a melee weapon goes down, the overall damage output will slowly start to reduce. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.

  • Vehicle towing - A multitude of vehicles (But not all) can now tow another vehicle.

  • Traders now have a set amount of currency - Traders that both buy and sell items now have a set amount of currency they can trade with. Buying will reduce it and selling to them increases it. Currency resets when their stock does. This can be disabled in difficulty settings.

  • Can now show vehicle speed in KPH

  • Vehicle changes:

    • Swat Van - Max health increased to 300 from 225

    • Golf Cart - Max health reduced to 50 from 75

    • Flatbed Truck - Max health reduced to 125 from 175

    • Big Rig - Max health increased to 200 from 150

  • Ghillie hood/s now has an armor stat that can be rolled

  • Ghillie hood/s now accepts NVGs

  • Weapons such as snipers, shotguns, etc will now reduce durability of muzzle attachments faster

  • Updated katana model thanks to 'Darias Fortis'

  • Adjustment to grenade throwing so in tighter locations the throw has more power

  • Increased zombie boss inventory

  • Buffed MP7 damage to roll between 19-26

  • Buffed Lechie damage to roll between 215-235, buffed critical hit multiplier to roll between 20%-25%

  • Vehicles lose health much faster when underwater

  • When spawning in your player is now frozen in place before everything is loaded

  • Different vehicles now have much more damage dealt towards them when running over AI

  • It is now harder to drive on sand and rock (Cliffside) slightly

  • Increased amount of shell casings required to craft flare rounds

  • Increased wandering trader inventory amount

  • Frag grenade and pipe bomb will now damage the player if thrown too close on explosion

  • Disassembly bench now saves its contents

  • Infestations now save their contents after being destroyed

  • Optimisations to swamp area

  • Optimisation to grass

  • Fixed battery charging bench allowing other items than just batteries

  • Fixed throwing a grenade while in first person under certain circumstances

  • Fixed grenade launcher killing you in first person under certain circumstances

  • Fixed AI spawner ignoring spawn multiplier setting if it was set to not randomise the amount of AI spawned

  • Fixed issue where tactical headset would block marking with binoculars, etc

  • Fixed exploit where you could move a radiation filter to your respirator from a vendor and thus skip the process of purchasing the item completely

  • Fixed an issue where items could never get a "perfect roll" on item stats

