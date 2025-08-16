Hotfix – v0.1.53750
This hotfix addresses AI storage & behavior issues impacting various job assignments, improves camera controls, adds stew tracking to the Tavern UI, and temporarily disables the Upgrade (Y) feature.
AI Behaviors & Storage
Fixed several issues with AI behaviors relating to item storage.
Camera Improvements
Removed the vertical zoom clamp in camera, resulting in smoother camera rotation and zoom.
Added a consistent horizontal offset from the player for easier interaction and crosshair guidance.
Slight adjustments to camera height.
Tavern UI
You can now see how much stew is available in pots directly from the Tavern details panel.
Building System
Temporarily disabled the Upgrade (Y) build part feature while we work on fixes.
