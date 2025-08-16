 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19619071 Edited 16 August 2025 – 01:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix – v0.1.53750

This hotfix addresses AI storage & behavior issues impacting various job assignments, improves camera controls, adds stew tracking to the Tavern UI, and temporarily disables the Upgrade (Y) feature.



AI Behaviors & Storage

  • Fixed several issues with AI behaviors relating to item storage.

Camera Improvements

  • Removed the vertical zoom clamp in camera, resulting in smoother camera rotation and zoom.

  • Added a consistent horizontal offset from the player for easier interaction and crosshair guidance.

  • Slight adjustments to camera height.

Tavern UI

  • You can now see how much stew is available in pots directly from the Tavern details panel.

Building System

  • Temporarily disabled the Upgrade (Y) build part feature while we work on fixes.

