POPULAR TODAY
15 August 2025 Build 19619058 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain


Attention, freelancers!



Here is another update for the game. Check out the full change log below!

*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*

BETA Update 1.78.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:
  • FIXED an issue related to the "Contamination" world modifier (Food items didn't heal the correct amount)
  • FIXED some text spacing issues in various dialogues


Changes & Additions:
  • Finished work on the "Turncoat" side quest (Can be started in the FSM Headquarters inside of Freight Haven --- has two different ways it can play out)
  • Added "Revenant" learnable talent (Costs 4 skill points, but makes you have awhopping 20% chance to survive fatal damage during combat --- if you have the military background, this triggers BEFORE your "Still Standing" ability, so you don't waste it)
  • Added some new unique dialogues with unique NPCs
  • Improved text formatting for some food items to better fit into the description windows
  • Added refined bread consumable (Extremely cheap, extremely low in stat benefits, but considered "healty" in game - so it gives you a 5% heal on use)
  • Differentiated the colors of the small, regular, and big backpack items so they are easier to tell apart
  • Added used up cigarettes and crushed soda cans to some of the litter graphics (Really completes the environment in my opinion - such a simple change too)
  • Added a new plot item
  • Added 10 new combat soundtracks
  • Basic/low grade medical items now have double the chance to spawn in random loot containers
  • Added 3 new random companion chatters for all companions (Two unique, one generic)
  • Slightly expanded all companion dialogues with some extra lines
  • Added a new paydata data type (Journal entries --- this also increases the chance of having the paydata be actually worth money since it's another type that pays)
  • Cleaned up some item icon art
  • Civic background now starts with 2x pep-up pills but 2 less consumable items (Nourishment)
  • Drug items are now colored in purple text
  • Dangerous food items are now colored in orange text
  • Updated the connected/disconnected images with some extra details
  • Updated several shop listings
  • Updated random container drop lists
  • Cleaned up some old/outdated database entries
  • Some various other minor tweaks and changes



Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

Official Links:


That's all for now, enjoy!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

