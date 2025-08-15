Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Here is another update for the game. Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.78.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED an issue related to the "Contamination" world modifier (Food items didn't heal the correct amount)
- FIXED some text spacing issues in various dialogues
Changes & Additions:
- Finished work on the "Turncoat" side quest (Can be started in the FSM Headquarters inside of Freight Haven --- has two different ways it can play out)
- Added "Revenant" learnable talent (Costs 4 skill points, but makes you have awhopping 20% chance to survive fatal damage during combat --- if you have the military background, this triggers BEFORE your "Still Standing" ability, so you don't waste it)
- Added some new unique dialogues with unique NPCs
- Improved text formatting for some food items to better fit into the description windows
- Added refined bread consumable (Extremely cheap, extremely low in stat benefits, but considered "healty" in game - so it gives you a 5% heal on use)
- Differentiated the colors of the small, regular, and big backpack items so they are easier to tell apart
- Added used up cigarettes and crushed soda cans to some of the litter graphics (Really completes the environment in my opinion - such a simple change too)
- Added a new plot item
- Added 10 new combat soundtracks
- Basic/low grade medical items now have double the chance to spawn in random loot containers
- Added 3 new random companion chatters for all companions (Two unique, one generic)
- Slightly expanded all companion dialogues with some extra lines
- Added a new paydata data type (Journal entries --- this also increases the chance of having the paydata be actually worth money since it's another type that pays)
- Cleaned up some item icon art
- Civic background now starts with 2x pep-up pills but 2 less consumable items (Nourishment)
- Drug items are now colored in purple text
- Dangerous food items are now colored in orange text
- Updated the connected/disconnected images with some extra details
- Updated several shop listings
- Updated random container drop lists
- Cleaned up some old/outdated database entries
- Some various other minor tweaks and changes
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
