- Firefly only chains fire once
- Reduce Firefly stun duration
- Allow joining ongoing matches as a spectator
- Add fruitfly model to spectators
- Add class selection ability descriptions
- Add wall behind red goal on crater to match blue goal
- Improve beach map colours
- Fix dungball modifier being removed when combined
- Fix camera on wrong ball glitch (hopefully)
- Fix holding ball but can't roll it glitch (hopefully)
- Fix ball momentum transfer sometimes not working
- Fix Picnic map clipping underneath through floor
Patch notes 8/15/2025 FIXED
