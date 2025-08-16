 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19619033 Edited 16 August 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Firefly only chains fire once
- Reduce Firefly stun duration
- Allow joining ongoing matches as a spectator
- Add fruitfly model to spectators
- Add class selection ability descriptions
- Add wall behind red goal on crater to match blue goal
- Improve beach map colours

- Fix dungball modifier being removed when combined
- Fix camera on wrong ball glitch (hopefully)
- Fix holding ball but can't roll it glitch (hopefully)
- Fix ball momentum transfer sometimes not working
- Fix Picnic map clipping underneath through floor

Changed files in this update

Depot 3821881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link