POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
16 August 2025 Build 19618987 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug causing temperature peaks when zoom in and out from the star system.
- Fixed methane icon symbol.
- Fixed some typos in Spanish translation.
- Increased moon distance from planets fixing the issue of being to close to big planets.
- Potential improvement in the stability of the game.
- Potential fix of the mouse pointer not being visible in fullscreen.

Changes:
- You can pause Cell world with space now.
- Blocked meteors will not play explosion audio.
- Game capped to 60 FPS to avoid making some GPUs running at max speed.

