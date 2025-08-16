Bug fixes:

- Fixed bug causing temperature peaks when zoom in and out from the star system.

- Fixed methane icon symbol.

- Fixed some typos in Spanish translation.

- Increased moon distance from planets fixing the issue of being to close to big planets.

- Potential improvement in the stability of the game.

- Potential fix of the mouse pointer not being visible in fullscreen.



Changes:

- You can pause Cell world with space now.

- Blocked meteors will not play explosion audio.

- Game capped to 60 FPS to avoid making some GPUs running at max speed.