- Raised the base number of simultaneous fighter types from 3 to 4.
- Added an extra perk that grants an additional simultaneous type, so that the maximum possible is now 8.
- Made the "Lost" and "Scattered" travel conditions mutually exclusive.
- Increased the contrast of floating text lines and the uptime of blue notifications.
- Reduced the chance of becoming surprised when spotting the identity of an enemy band at close range.
- Fixed skill rerolling on game start.
- Fixed a hard-to-describe crash bug originally reported by Testnos.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to gain Planning experience on loading a save, without unpausing.
v1.0.5
