16 August 2025 Build 19618969 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Raised the base number of simultaneous fighter types from 3 to 4.
  • Added an extra perk that grants an additional simultaneous type, so that the maximum possible is now 8.
  • Made the "Lost" and "Scattered" travel conditions mutually exclusive.
  • Increased the contrast of floating text lines and the uptime of blue notifications.
  • Reduced the chance of becoming surprised when spotting the identity of an enemy band at close range.
  • Fixed skill rerolling on game start.
  • Fixed a hard-to-describe crash bug originally reported by Testnos.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to gain Planning experience on loading a save, without unpausing.

