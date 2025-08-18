 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19618918 Edited 18 August 2025 – 06:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here's another quick hotfix with some changes to boss rewards and multiple fixes to Boost and Prism Dice visuals.

Full Changelog:

  • Modified boss relic rewards so they are always at least Rare rarity.

  • Fixed Queen Bee’s music not stopping after the fight.

  • Fixed certain relics (such as Snake Eyes and Building Blocks) bypassing the effect of the Thick Oxygen curse.

  • Fixed Boost Dice with the Flash property not showing boost indicators on the board.

  • Fixed Prism Dice incorrectly boosting Ant enemies when targeting Ant Dice.

  • Fixed Prism Dice displaying the wrong boost indicators when having the Boosted modifier.

  • Fixed multiple typos in Spanish.

Thank you for playing! 🐸

