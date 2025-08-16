NEW:

Faction system - now each map can have different enemies (Currently available: Military, Robots, Insects).

Added the ability to improve the power of your agent in the main menu, for improvements using points that you get during the game

Now in the main menu there is a new section "MISSIONS" through which you create a session!

The Trenches map is now available for play!

Added Russian language support! You can switch in the game settings!

CHANGES:

The main menu has been redesigned!

The "Bunker" location has been reworked!

Added special enemies for each map (turrets, snipers)!

Balanced enemy spawning on the map!

Weapons can no longer be changed in the shop. You can change them by picking up the appropriate pickup on the map!

Weapon and resource pickup system - the map now has pickups that automatically spawn various resources!

Fixed a bug where the healing zone didn't work!

Equipment can now be installed using the "X" key, and cancelled using the "Z" key.

Lighting and materials on maps have been completely reworked.

Fixed the problem with a strong drop in performance, the overall performance of the game has become better!

Now each map has its own leaderboards depending on the difficulty level!

Improved game sounds!

Fixed the problem with connecting to the server!

The additional weapon is now always a pistol and it cannot be changed!

The ammunition system has been reworked, now the pistol and the main weapon use the same ammunition! Depending on the type of weapon, more or less ammunition is spent!

The healing zone now restores armor along with health!