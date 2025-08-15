 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19618793 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed
- Multiple small fixes and minimizing errors, hopefully reducing errors during runtime, that seem to crash the game overtime
- Commenting out some sound stuff in the race scenes that were causing massive errors amounts

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link