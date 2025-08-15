 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19618772 Edited 15 August 2025 – 23:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Collisions on a Few Buildings, Especially the main ones causing problems on Tarkhos
- Removed Muzzle Flash When Aiming

- Working on Fixing Progression and Stat saves as that seems to have stopped working. Will keep updated!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3217821
