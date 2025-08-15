- Fixed Collisions on a Few Buildings, Especially the main ones causing problems on Tarkhos
- Removed Muzzle Flash When Aiming
- Working on Fixing Progression and Stat saves as that seems to have stopped working. Will keep updated!
Patch Notes August 16th
