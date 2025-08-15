 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19618758 Edited 15 August 2025 – 23:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a visual issue that could appear when continuing to play from a game that was closed within Seclude screen
-Leaving the game during combat now properly reloads the combat state upon continuing
-Hovering over the break through button now displays rewards based on current EXP amount and methods obtained
-Made combat reward buttons more Button-like
(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)

