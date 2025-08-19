 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19618724 Edited 20 August 2025 – 02:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PLEASE NOTE: If you haven’t updated your game yet, get the latest in the App Store! 

FEATURES

Spotlight Variants and Series 3 cards added to the Cards Shop.

  • Since the removal of the Spotlight Cache feature, we’ve been trying to find a home for Spotlight variants. Going forward, you will find Spotlight Variants in rotation in the Daily Cards section of Cards Shop alongside Ultimate Variants.

  • Additionally, we’ve added individual Series 3 cards alongside Series 4 and Series 5 to the Daily Cards section.

Two new Featured Sets in the Cards Shop are releasing later this season:

  • X-Men cards

  • Destroy cards

New Conditional Bundles

Season Infinite Bundle

  • Only available for players once they hit Infinite in a season.

  • Will include 3 Rainbow Fire Card Borders OR 3 Gold Fire Borders. (Random)

  • Borders are launching exclusive to this bundle 

  • Price: $14.99 USD (will vary based on your region)

  • Purchasable once per season

Season Pass Complete Bundles

  • Only available for players once they complete Level 50 of the Season Pass.

  • Will include a Mystery Variant and Gold at a value price.

  • Purchasable once per season & Pricing will vary.

New Card Exclusive Variant

  • A featured Variant for the newest Series 5 card of the week

  • Only available for players who have acquired the new card within 7 days of its launch

  • Price: $9.99 to $19.99 (Higher priced bundles will include an additional Boosters, and the $19.99 sku will also include 1 Premium Mystery Border)

  • The exclusive Variant will become widely available in the future. That timeframe has not been determined yet.

Top 5000

  • Only available for players who reach Top 5000 in post-infinite, ranked play during a season.

  • Will include 4 White Fire Card Borders (Borders are launching exclusive to this bundle)

  • Purchasable once per season

  • Price: $19.99 USD (will vary based on your region)

Snap Pack Bundles

  • These bundles will be available for new or low Collection Level players. They’ll become available for players at the following CL levels: 214 (End of Series 1), 486 (End of Series 2), or Collection Level 1000.

  • The bundles are not retroactive for players who are already beyond those milestones.

  • Pricing will vary.

 

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes in 44.x

  • Select cards that aren’t "End of Turn" should no longer gain power from Fantasticar's ability

  • Silver Surfer First Step's ability should no longer repeat twice when played after Wong

Card and Location Art Fixes in 44.x

  • When a Herald merges, the VFX should now be center aligned

  • Border rarities should now appear correctly in Artist view (no longer just showing pink fallback borders)

  • VFX should no longer appear under the retreat button after Frankie Raye is revealed

  • Herald card VFX should no longer persist when destroyed by Arnim Zola

  • Alex Maleev Khonshu variant reference tokens' artwork should now appear correctly

  • Merlin's Polymorph skill card should no longer cause overlap issues when in hand

  • Jim Hammond Human Torch VFX should no longer play at the start of each turn even when player has no bonus Energy

  • Added card should no longer cut off momentarily when RedShift is played on Kamar-Taj

  • Location art should no longer change to Ruins temporarily when 'The Seventh Cosmos' is triggered

  • Sakaar Grand Prix VFX should no longer extend outside of the screen when triggered on location 1 or 3

  • The game should no longer crash when the end turn button is pressed before Jeff's VFX finishes

  • Nightmare should now create ghost versions of the card whose ability is being copied on the in-hand cards

  • Thanos VFX should now appear correctly after playing all infinity stones

  • SFX should no longer play after VFX deactivates if Fantasticar is returned to hand quickly

  • The Herald Reference card should now be added in the detailed card view

Cards Shop Fixes in 44.x

  • Daily Cards info popup has been updated to display more appropriate information

  • Free Series 3 module should no longer appear after purchasing the final Series 3 card in your collection

  • Free Card module should no longer appear for Series 3 Complete players

Other Fixes in 44.x

  • Bundle card art assets in the Offers shop should no longer disappear

  • Ping ring VFX should no longer overlap with the navigation bar while in the shop

  • Bundle and variant names should no longer overlap each other in the carousel

  • Awkward visuals issues should no longer appear when tapping items in the Cosmetics Shop

  • Issues when equipping newly unlocked reactions for the first time should be resolved

  • Event Timers should now update appropriately when Game Mode Events end with extended Shop Time remaining

  • Download progress bar should now clear appropriately on login screen for players in Japan

  • Momentary visual issues should no longer occur after claiming season pass rewards

PC Fixes in 44.x

  • Main menu should no longer be intractable when the new season pop up is observed

  • Loading Bar should no longer extend off screen

  • Event badge buttons SFX should play appropriately

Localization Fixes in 44.x

  • Tooltips in the top left corner of the Cards Shop no longer cut off in various languages

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1997041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link