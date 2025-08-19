PLEASE NOTE: If you haven’t updated your game yet, get the latest in the App Store!

FEATURES

Spotlight Variants and Series 3 cards added to the Cards Shop.

Since the removal of the Spotlight Cache feature, we’ve been trying to find a home for Spotlight variants. Going forward, you will find Spotlight Variants in rotation in the Daily Cards section of Cards Shop alongside Ultimate Variants.

Additionally, we’ve added individual Series 3 cards alongside Series 4 and Series 5 to the Daily Cards section.

Two new Featured Sets in the Cards Shop are releasing later this season:

X-Men cards

Destroy cards

New Conditional Bundles

Season Infinite Bundle

Only available for players once they hit Infinite in a season.

Will include 3 Rainbow Fire Card Borders OR 3 Gold Fire Borders. (Random)

Borders are launching exclusive to this bundle

Price: $14.99 USD (will vary based on your region)

Purchasable once per season

Season Pass Complete Bundles

Only available for players once they complete Level 50 of the Season Pass.

Will include a Mystery Variant and Gold at a value price.

Purchasable once per season & Pricing will vary.

New Card Exclusive Variant

A featured Variant for the newest Series 5 card of the week

Only available for players who have acquired the new card within 7 days of its launch

Price: $9.99 to $19.99 (Higher priced bundles will include an additional Boosters, and the $19.99 sku will also include 1 Premium Mystery Border)

The exclusive Variant will become widely available in the future. That timeframe has not been determined yet.

Top 5000

Only available for players who reach Top 5000 in post-infinite, ranked play during a season.

Will include 4 White Fire Card Borders (Borders are launching exclusive to this bundle)

Purchasable once per season

Price: $19.99 USD (will vary based on your region)

Snap Pack Bundles

These bundles will be available for new or low Collection Level players. They’ll become available for players at the following CL levels: 214 (End of Series 1), 486 (End of Series 2), or Collection Level 1000.

The bundles are not retroactive for players who are already beyond those milestones.

Pricing will vary.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes in 44.x

Select cards that aren’t "End of Turn" should no longer gain power from Fantasticar's ability

Silver Surfer First Step's ability should no longer repeat twice when played after Wong

Card and Location Art Fixes in 44.x

When a Herald merges, the VFX should now be center aligned

Border rarities should now appear correctly in Artist view (no longer just showing pink fallback borders)

VFX should no longer appear under the retreat button after Frankie Raye is revealed

Herald card VFX should no longer persist when destroyed by Arnim Zola

Alex Maleev Khonshu variant reference tokens' artwork should now appear correctly

Merlin's Polymorph skill card should no longer cause overlap issues when in hand

Jim Hammond Human Torch VFX should no longer play at the start of each turn even when player has no bonus Energy

Added card should no longer cut off momentarily when RedShift is played on Kamar-Taj

Location art should no longer change to Ruins temporarily when 'The Seventh Cosmos' is triggered

Sakaar Grand Prix VFX should no longer extend outside of the screen when triggered on location 1 or 3

The game should no longer crash when the end turn button is pressed before Jeff's VFX finishes

Nightmare should now create ghost versions of the card whose ability is being copied on the in-hand cards

Thanos VFX should now appear correctly after playing all infinity stones

SFX should no longer play after VFX deactivates if Fantasticar is returned to hand quickly

The Herald Reference card should now be added in the detailed card view

Cards Shop Fixes in 44.x

Daily Cards info popup has been updated to display more appropriate information

Free Series 3 module should no longer appear after purchasing the final Series 3 card in your collection

Free Card module should no longer appear for Series 3 Complete players

Other Fixes in 44.x

Bundle card art assets in the Offers shop should no longer disappear

Ping ring VFX should no longer overlap with the navigation bar while in the shop

Bundle and variant names should no longer overlap each other in the carousel

Awkward visuals issues should no longer appear when tapping items in the Cosmetics Shop

Issues when equipping newly unlocked reactions for the first time should be resolved

Event Timers should now update appropriately when Game Mode Events end with extended Shop Time remaining

Download progress bar should now clear appropriately on login screen for players in Japan

Momentary visual issues should no longer occur after claiming season pass rewards

PC Fixes in 44.x

Main menu should no longer be intractable when the new season pop up is observed

Loading Bar should no longer extend off screen

Event badge buttons SFX should play appropriately

Localization Fixes in 44.x