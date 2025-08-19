PLEASE NOTE: If you haven’t updated your game yet, get the latest in the App Store!
FEATURES
Spotlight Variants and Series 3 cards added to the Cards Shop.
Since the removal of the Spotlight Cache feature, we’ve been trying to find a home for Spotlight variants. Going forward, you will find Spotlight Variants in rotation in the Daily Cards section of Cards Shop alongside Ultimate Variants.
Additionally, we’ve added individual Series 3 cards alongside Series 4 and Series 5 to the Daily Cards section.
Two new Featured Sets in the Cards Shop are releasing later this season:
X-Men cards
Destroy cards
New Conditional Bundles
Season Infinite Bundle
Only available for players once they hit Infinite in a season.
Will include 3 Rainbow Fire Card Borders OR 3 Gold Fire Borders. (Random)
Borders are launching exclusive to this bundle
Price: $14.99 USD (will vary based on your region)
Purchasable once per season
Season Pass Complete Bundles
Only available for players once they complete Level 50 of the Season Pass.
Will include a Mystery Variant and Gold at a value price.
Purchasable once per season & Pricing will vary.
New Card Exclusive Variant
A featured Variant for the newest Series 5 card of the week
Only available for players who have acquired the new card within 7 days of its launch
Price: $9.99 to $19.99 (Higher priced bundles will include an additional Boosters, and the $19.99 sku will also include 1 Premium Mystery Border)
The exclusive Variant will become widely available in the future. That timeframe has not been determined yet.
Top 5000
Only available for players who reach Top 5000 in post-infinite, ranked play during a season.
Will include 4 White Fire Card Borders (Borders are launching exclusive to this bundle)
Purchasable once per season
Price: $19.99 USD (will vary based on your region)
Snap Pack Bundles
These bundles will be available for new or low Collection Level players. They’ll become available for players at the following CL levels: 214 (End of Series 1), 486 (End of Series 2), or Collection Level 1000.
The bundles are not retroactive for players who are already beyond those milestones.
Pricing will vary.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay Fixes in 44.x
Select cards that aren’t "End of Turn" should no longer gain power from Fantasticar's ability
Silver Surfer First Step's ability should no longer repeat twice when played after Wong
Card and Location Art Fixes in 44.x
When a Herald merges, the VFX should now be center aligned
Border rarities should now appear correctly in Artist view (no longer just showing pink fallback borders)
VFX should no longer appear under the retreat button after Frankie Raye is revealed
Herald card VFX should no longer persist when destroyed by Arnim Zola
Alex Maleev Khonshu variant reference tokens' artwork should now appear correctly
Merlin's Polymorph skill card should no longer cause overlap issues when in hand
Jim Hammond Human Torch VFX should no longer play at the start of each turn even when player has no bonus Energy
Added card should no longer cut off momentarily when RedShift is played on Kamar-Taj
Location art should no longer change to Ruins temporarily when 'The Seventh Cosmos' is triggered
Sakaar Grand Prix VFX should no longer extend outside of the screen when triggered on location 1 or 3
The game should no longer crash when the end turn button is pressed before Jeff's VFX finishes
Nightmare should now create ghost versions of the card whose ability is being copied on the in-hand cards
Thanos VFX should now appear correctly after playing all infinity stones
SFX should no longer play after VFX deactivates if Fantasticar is returned to hand quickly
The Herald Reference card should now be added in the detailed card view
Cards Shop Fixes in 44.x
Daily Cards info popup has been updated to display more appropriate information
Free Series 3 module should no longer appear after purchasing the final Series 3 card in your collection
Free Card module should no longer appear for Series 3 Complete players
Other Fixes in 44.x
Bundle card art assets in the Offers shop should no longer disappear
Ping ring VFX should no longer overlap with the navigation bar while in the shop
Bundle and variant names should no longer overlap each other in the carousel
Awkward visuals issues should no longer appear when tapping items in the Cosmetics Shop
Issues when equipping newly unlocked reactions for the first time should be resolved
Event Timers should now update appropriately when Game Mode Events end with extended Shop Time remaining
Download progress bar should now clear appropriately on login screen for players in Japan
Momentary visual issues should no longer occur after claiming season pass rewards
PC Fixes in 44.x
Main menu should no longer be intractable when the new season pop up is observed
Loading Bar should no longer extend off screen
Event badge buttons SFX should play appropriately
Localization Fixes in 44.x
Tooltips in the top left corner of the Cards Shop no longer cut off in various languages
