15 August 2025 Build 19618646 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Terracotta Army Illusion damage taken from 100% to 200%
  • Fixed issues with Tutorial getting stuck
  • Fixed some issues with Cursed Visage Juicy not going off sometimes
  • Fixed visual issue when dragging from an empty slot

