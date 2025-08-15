- Terracotta Army Illusion damage taken from 100% to 200%
- Fixed issues with Tutorial getting stuck
- Fixed some issues with Cursed Visage Juicy not going off sometimes
- Fixed visual issue when dragging from an empty slot
Closed Beta 0.42c
Update notes via Steam Community
