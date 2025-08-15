@Patch Lurkers
Version 0.7.0.1 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
**ADJUSTMENTS**
- You can now abandon a Tutorial Run.
- Misc adjustments and minor fixes.
Version 0.7.0.1 is LIVE! Restart
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update