 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 PEAK THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19618569 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
@Patch Lurkers
Version 0.7.0.1 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

**ADJUSTMENTS**
- You can now abandon a Tutorial Run.
- Misc adjustments and minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link