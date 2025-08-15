* Decomposing bodies and skeletons.



* Morgues and bodybag storage areas added to U.S. bases (and reward for finding M.I.A. bodies/skeletons and going to morgue or bodybag area to report the locations).



* New Medical sub-menu with 3 new options:



* Syringe will provide high temporary pain relief (health boost that fades away).



* Ketamoan pills have longer duration but less effect. Be careful not to overdose.



* Super glue spray available to treat wounds on other soldiers. Dextro Amplifier pills are now placed in this sub-menu instead of in rations.



* Player movement speed is now lowered as health declines. Use syringe or Ketamoan pills to temporarily negate this and get to safety.



* Angry monkeys fixed.



* Rabies dog added.



* Flashlight is now available outside of tunnels using “L” key (enemies will detect you way more easily). Flashlight will also be held more steady,



* Some bases updated (mess halls, generators, oil drums, vehicles etc.).



* Soldiers can now panic when wounded or low morale (player squad members will panic less if player has high leadership skill. The higher rank of NPC the less chance of panic. The type of the unit also plays a role. Panicked soldiers will get “!?!” over their head for the first 2 seconds).



* 6 new achievements and new 3 stats.



* Soldiers can now walk backwards (mostly when low morale or wounded or their squad is decimated).



* NPC firing accuracy with most main weapons has been significantly decreased during night time and reduced a little for daytime.



* Damage direction indicator will now stay on screen longer after being hit.



* When setting fire mode to single shot and then unequip or change to secondary weapon and then change back to rifle, it will no longer put rifle back to automatic firing mode.



* Start menu Load game button will now automatically update to the last faction played. Please note there are 2 save slots, 1 for each faction.



* Explosive force on player updated and clamped to prevent player sometimes being thrown to the moon or China etc.



* M577 MedEvac vehicle now has correct model set for main body when destroyed.



* Squad tactical scripts updated to reduce risk of bugs.



* If player selects fullscreen with borders, it should now display: Fullscreen: “Yes(Borders)” initially when starting game (instead of just: Fullscreen: “Yes”).



* Mi8 AI updated.



* Enemy weapon crates can now also be destroyed using hand grenades.



* Single use C4 will now be available for U.S. player when near tunnel entrance/exits, and when player of any faction is near certain infrastructure like big radio antennas.



* Airplanes will now drop more bombs on targets they spot themselves (ie. not on radio requested airstrikes).



* Missing war crime if U.S. player kills Vietnamese civilians with melee weapons has now been included.



* Blood effects when player use melee weapons updated.



* AB ground crews can no longer equip sunglasses etc.



* Land vehicles can no longer rotate after being destroyed.



* Saving captured bases as V.C. player has been updated to prevent bases taken in older save games affecting new save games.



* A U.S. guard tower that had metal rails preventing player to climb up, has been updated.



* Floating troops over guard towers fix attempt added.



* Issues with squad sub menu back function fixed.



* Giant centipedes fixed.



* Zu23 accuracy nerfed considerably vs AI aerial targets and slightly vs player air crafts.



* Medics sometimes running to heal player and getting stuck running towards him should now be fixed.



* Radiomen will now say voice line when they request airstrikes.



* Player can now swim 10% faster and rise in swimming skill much faster (and strength and stamina gain chance now too).



* There are now 50% more of the N.V.A. shock troops / sappers.





Thank you beta testers!