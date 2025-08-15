Added about 50 new loot items and tuned prices for all items

Added an improved backpack that uses slots for physically placing items — more improvements to come!

Fixed purchasing a backpack and it not loading into the level

Removed all placed backpacks from Reyn — you’ll now have to buy and bring one with you

Added purchasable ammo — you’ll now need to buy ammo to bring it into the game

Fixed sights not loading into the level

Added some loot containers to Reyn — more to come soon!

Improvements to fog on Reyn

Improved rain placement in Reyn

Fixed loot items scaling down when the player gets close to it

Made improvements to the extraction match outcome screen

Made improvements to the water on the beach

Fixed players being able to move around with invisibility after dying or extracting