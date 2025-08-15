Extraction Pre-Alpha
Added about 50 new loot items and tuned prices for all items
Added an improved backpack that uses slots for physically placing items — more improvements to come!
Fixed purchasing a backpack and it not loading into the level
Removed all placed backpacks from Reyn — you’ll now have to buy and bring one with you
Added purchasable ammo — you’ll now need to buy ammo to bring it into the game
Fixed sights not loading into the level
Added some loot containers to Reyn — more to come soon!
Improvements to fog on Reyn
Improved rain placement in Reyn
Fixed loot items scaling down when the player gets close to it
Made improvements to the extraction match outcome screen
Made improvements to the water on the beach
Fixed players being able to move around with invisibility after dying or extracting
Misc. improvements and fixes for Reyn
General Changes & Fixes
Added more guns, utilities, repulsion sabers, and pickaxes to the new Quarry
Added small platforming section the the new Quarry — we have plans to continue improving this
Added the new fog that works on PC and Standalone to ART_Frio
Fixed a player spawn that was inside a prop on The Citadel
Fixed multiple map exits on the new Quarry
Work on new content to be revealed soon!
