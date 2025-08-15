 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19618159 Edited 15 August 2025 – 22:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Extraction Pre-Alpha

  • Added about 50 new loot items and tuned prices for all items

  • Added an improved backpack that uses slots for physically placing items — more improvements to come!

  • Fixed purchasing a backpack and it not loading into the level

  • Removed all placed backpacks from Reyn — you’ll now have to buy and bring one with you

  • Added purchasable ammo — you’ll now need to buy ammo to bring it into the game

  • Fixed sights not loading into the level

  • Added some loot containers to Reyn — more to come soon!

  • Improvements to fog on Reyn

  • Improved rain placement in Reyn

  • Fixed loot items scaling down when the player gets close to it

  • Made improvements to the extraction match outcome screen

  • Made improvements to the water on the beach

  • Fixed players being able to move around with invisibility after dying or extracting

  • Misc. improvements and fixes for Reyn

General Changes & Fixes

  • Added more guns, utilities, repulsion sabers, and pickaxes to the new Quarry

  • Added small platforming section the the new Quarry — we have plans to continue improving this

  • Added the new fog that works on PC and Standalone to ART_Frio

  • Fixed a player spawn that was inside a prop on The Citadel

  • Fixed multiple map exits on the new Quarry

  • Work on new content to be revealed soon!

