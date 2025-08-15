 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19618151 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Thanks to everyone playing Crow and sending in reports. Today’s patch includes fixes and a few quality-of-life improvements:

Fixes


  • Resolved an issue where the settings file wasn’t detected/loaded.
  • Corrected localization strings for mouse, jump, and grappling.
  • Fixed sniper laser alignment and adjusted raycasts to avoid hitting unintended objects.
  • Addressed an issue causing Crowtime to deactivate unexpectedly.


Improvements

  • Increased the maximum Mouse Sensitivity (previously capped at 200%).
  • Mouse Sensitivity can now be adjusted directly from the Pause Menu.


Keep the feedback coming—enjoy!

