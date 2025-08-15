Fixes
- Resolved an issue where the settings file wasn’t detected/loaded.
- Corrected localization strings for mouse, jump, and grappling.
- Fixed sniper laser alignment and adjusted raycasts to avoid hitting unintended objects.
- Addressed an issue causing Crowtime to deactivate unexpectedly.
Improvements
- Increased the maximum Mouse Sensitivity (previously capped at 200%).
- Mouse Sensitivity can now be adjusted directly from the Pause Menu.
Keep the feedback coming—enjoy!
Changed files in this update