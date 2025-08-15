Hey folks!



This week brings new sounds! Sound effects and music has been added. All my time working with music and sound has taught me that I might be tone deaf. In any case, your feedback on the sounds would be greatly appreciated!



Along with the sounds bringing a lightness to the mood, traps now fling crystals and players! Good luck!



New Additions:

Music and sound effects. Procedural music and sfx have been crafted using metasounds. Options menu now allows for the control of music and sfx. Feedback please!



Traps fling. Players are now sent flying when they step on a trap. In addition, non-matching crystals also get a chaotic jolt from traps.



Bug Fixes:

Scoreboard is disabled and foundation for new on-screen score panel has begun.



Client's use of Chip swing now replicates.



Charge bar now starts hidden and becomes visible one spawn.







Thank you so much for following Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth!