I've added an initiative tracker! It was easier than I thought it would be. To active it, simply press "i" on the keyboard or the button labeled "Initiative" at the bottom of the "Tokens" menu



You can set each tokens initiative by right clicking the token. It uses a decimal point to differentiate tokens with the same roll (so 11.1 would go before 11.0).



Set the initiative to zero to prevent them from showing in the tracker.



Click on the token's tile in the tracker to highlight them. That way the players know whose turn it is.



Let me know if you encounter any bugs. Enjoy!