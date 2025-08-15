 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19618107
Update notes via Steam Community

1.19l:

- Fixed missing translation for "Vehicle parts"

- Repair cost is now based on item damage instead of being fixed at 10% value

- New golden card "Repairs". Decreases repair cost by 50%

Changed files in this update

