1.19l:
- Fixed missing translation for "Vehicle parts"
- Repair cost is now based on item damage instead of being fixed at 10% value
- New golden card "Repairs". Decreases repair cost by 50%
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.19l:
- Fixed missing translation for "Vehicle parts"
- Repair cost is now based on item damage instead of being fixed at 10% value
- New golden card "Repairs". Decreases repair cost by 50%
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update