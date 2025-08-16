Small updates for Enhanced Version 1.04 and 1.05:
The NPCs will turn their upper bodies and heads to look at the players during conversations.
Siyu's rabbit costume has been replaced with a short-haired look.
A few translation omissions have been fixed.
The ineffectiveness of some zombie attacks has been fixed.
A few missing animation clips have been fixed.
The use of video memory has been reduced and a few lights have been deleted.
The issue that the door of the nurse's item-changing room can be entered has been fixed.
Changed files in this update