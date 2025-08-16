 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19618061 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Small updates for Enhanced Version 1.04 and 1.05:


  1. The NPCs will turn their upper bodies and heads to look at the players during conversations.

  2. Siyu's rabbit costume has been replaced with a short-haired look.

  3. A few translation omissions have been fixed.

  4. The ineffectiveness of some zombie attacks has been fixed.

  5. A few missing animation clips have been fixed.

  6. The use of video memory has been reduced and a few lights have been deleted.

  7. The issue that the door of the nurse's item-changing room can be entered has been fixed.

