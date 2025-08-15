Gameplay changes:

- [x] This update will delete your record data (i.e. your best scores on each map) - it will NOT delete your game progress data. Going forward, new record data now differentiates between different professions, game modes and maps!

- [x] Impossible mode has been removed and replaced with slow mode. Slow mode has half the quota of normal mode and no bonus cash (and is much more manageable). Prepare to make more use of the copper and iron items here!

- [x] Changed the name of Buffers to Elementalists

- [x] Buffers/Elementalists now shoot globs of poison/water (like the gun) instead of poisoning/wetting where they hit.

- [x] Slightly adjusted which professions have access to which employee types.

- [x] Bombers/Barbarian/Elementalists employees now buffed significantly, and now have the same pickaxes as their respective associate/vp miners. They still swing slower though. Their costs have been adjusted due to their buffs.

- [x] You can now combine stacks of the same inventory items by dragging and dropping on top of each other

- [x] Item drops that land on the stockpile now stockpile automatically



Bug fixes and minor changes:

- [x] Fixed bug where purple layer coal was not dropping.

- [x] Ladder bug fixed

- [x] Toggled on axes and battle-axes, now no longer stop when you press left-click. This will prevent them turning off when selecting a passive effect.

- [x] Fixed Medium dynamite damage value that was too high.

- [x] Fixed the sell tooltip for employees just showing the normal tooltip

- [x] Added commas to record numbers

- [x] Dennis’s quest reward text no longer refers to pippa as living on the hill on sky mine and sky mine sparse maps… kinda…

- [x] Drills are now able to pass through non-breakable tiles (e.g. the dirt/grass tiles)

- [x] Fixed bug where mortar guns and drills were sharing the same item IDs.