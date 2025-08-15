Recommended Driver for Game Performance
- The latest NVIDIA driver versions on the R580 release branch (580.88 and 580.97) have a known critical performance issue which can result in the application crashing.
- Our recommended NVIDIA driver version is now 576.88 which has been verified to not be affected by this issue.
- If you are experiencing frequent crashes playing Deadzone: Rogue on NVIDIA hardware, we suggest checking your installed driver version to see if it is affected. The NVIDIA driver team is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it in a future driver update.
How to check your NVIDIA driver version
- Open the NVIDIA Control Panel: Right-click on your desktop and select "NVIDIA Control Panel".
- Access System Information: In the NVIDIA Control Panel, click "System Information" located in the bottom-left corner.
- Locate Driver Version: The driver version will be listed next to the "Driver Version" field within the system information window. Note that this usually represents the last five digits of the full version number.
- If Affected: If your driver is 580.88 or 580.97, consider visiting the Nvidia website to download the recommended driver instead or another version of your choice.
Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.9
Missions
- Reduced bot counts in Get Out of My Head on Adventure, Normal, and Hard.
- Moved the Super Item Reroll reward to Keep it Together.
- Updated mission icons for Gauntlet and Uniform Chaos II.
General Gameplay
- Added an upgrade ready notification upon returning to the starting ship. This can be disabled in the settings.
- When viewing the upgrade station, the tab for the first available upgrade will automatically be selected
- Added a sound when players bounce on the couch (critical issue).
- Updated the hover state in the fabricator to be a little more obvious.
- Added glows to the data logs.
- Added gamepad scrolling in the Sig-Mail menu.
- Updated default gamepad sensitivity and aiming values.
- Gamepad deadzone settings are now displayed as a percentage. Updated default to 20%.
Fixes
- Fixed a softlock in Spearhead caused from the Aegis bot spawning behind terrain
- Another fix to address the leech causing players to get into a bad state.
- Fixed an issue where the in-world equipment tooltip would show a default test sniper if the player was in front of the drop when it spawned.
- Fixed an issue for gamepad input where tooltips in the fabricator would overlap with its neighbor.
- Fixed an issue where the Stats tracker was not properly tracking successful runs.
- Fixed an issue where the “Return to Ship” prompt option would show as “Abandon Run” in one of the possible endings.
- Fixed an issue where items in a saferoom would despawn if one player left the room before other players.
- Fixed an issue where super items were not displaying their upgrade level (and therefore not displaying the right description) in the Datalog menu
- Fixed an issue where elemental proc kills would not trigger the Ghost Blade perk, the Locked and Loaded perk, and Switch Hitter synergy.
- Fixed an issue where Psionic Slam would not properly work with grenades.
- Fixed an issue where consuming a damaged barrel with Barrel Chested would still cause an explosion.
- Fixed an issue where perks and augments were not being populated in the end-of-run screen if your run ended after you loaded a checkpoint.
- Fixed an issue where swapping weapons while stealthed would cause a player’s 3P weapon to unstealth.
- Fixed an issue where the tornados in the final boss fight would sometimes not despawn after defeating the boss.
- Fixed an issue where homing turret missile rotation would not be set correctly for joining clients in co-op.
- Fixed an issue where the Turret bot was using the wrong stagger animation.
- Fixed an issue where hit reacts on bots were not working properly.
- Fixed an issue where the equip sound would not play when equipping an item using a gamepad.
- Fixed an issue where a Plasma Ball would stick around indefinitely after an encounter was over.
- Fixed an issue where Super Items would always show a breadcrumb as if they had an available upgrade after they were all maxed out.
- Fixed an issue where voice input/output device settings were sometimes not applied correctly.
Hope everyone has a great weekend, good luck and have fun!
- Prophecy Team
