Hi Farmers,

We’ve just released an urgent hotfix to address an issue where Multiplayer could get stuck on “Connecting to Server” indefinitely. This issue still appeared to some players after the server upgrade yesterday, and this patch should resolve it.



Fixes:

Resolved the Multiplayer “Connecting to Server” screen indefinitely

If you’re still experiencing problems after updating, please let us know via our Discord or the Steam forum.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.



Best regards,



The Stairway Team