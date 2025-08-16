 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19617724 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We fixed an issue related to spending money in the shop to purchase the upgrade that increases the chance of finding more money. Previously, the upgrade was applied but the game didn’t save the purchase. This meant the player received the bonus, but the game didn’t record it, preventing the achievement Wealth of the Abyss from being unlocked.

Other adjustments made in the game:

Balanced the upgrade for more PowerUps: reduced from 10% to 5%, as it was too strong.

Balanced the upgrade for more money: reduced from 10% to 5%, since the effect was overly impactful.

Balanced the upgrade for more fallen characters to rescue: reduced from 10% to 5%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2657361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link