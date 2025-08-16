We fixed an issue related to spending money in the shop to purchase the upgrade that increases the chance of finding more money. Previously, the upgrade was applied but the game didn’t save the purchase. This meant the player received the bonus, but the game didn’t record it, preventing the achievement Wealth of the Abyss from being unlocked.



Other adjustments made in the game:



Balanced the upgrade for more PowerUps: reduced from 10% to 5%, as it was too strong.



Balanced the upgrade for more money: reduced from 10% to 5%, since the effect was overly impactful.



Balanced the upgrade for more fallen characters to rescue: reduced from 10% to 5%.