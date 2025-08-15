ALICE Ver.0.1.0 – First New Character Release: Koraku Shines Bright!【Koraku Officially Joins the Battle!】※ The long-awaited Koraku has finally arrived after a long delay. Although the character still has some missing elements and a few unknown bugs remain, we promise to provide frequent updates over the next 1–2 months to polish Koraku to perfection.【Skills】• Primary Attack - Guren Greatsword- Tap: Swing the greatsword forward, dealing 166% Damage- Hold: Enter a charging state to unleash [Guren Form I: Charged Slash]- Can be charged up to 3 stages, each stage increasing range and damage:* Stage I: Vertical Slash — 207.5% Damage* Stage II: Horizontal Slash — 332% Damage (+30% Range)* Stage III: Powerful Vertical Slash — 830% Damage (+30% Range)- While charging, Movement Speed is reduced by 30%- Each stage requires approximately 1 seconds (affected by Attack Speed)• Secondary Attack - Battle Roar- Release a battle cry, dealing 10 Unstable damage to all enemies within range- Each battle cry increases All Attribute by 3%- This effect stacks, up to 5 stacks• Primary Skill - Adaptive Gear- Recast the last used skill• Ultimate Skill - Ultra-Heavy Greatsword- Enhances the next [Guren Skill]:* Attack Range increased by 100%* Charge Time reduced by 30%* Damage increased to 200%- If possessing at least 10 stacks of [Guren Spirit], [Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent] can be used again:* After charging, deals 500% Damage to a wide area in front, guaranteed Critical Hit* For each stack above 10, Damage is increased by an additional 50%* Consumes all [Guren Spirit] upon use• Special Skill - Fox Dash- Tap: Quickly dash forward (no damage)- Hold: Enter a charging state to unleash [Fox Charge]* Can be charged up to 3 seconds* The longer the charge, the faster the dash and the higher the damage (100% to 300%)* Movement Speed reduced by 30% while charging* [Fox Charge] will immediately stop upon colliding with an enemy• Passive - Battle Gear* Gain 5% Barrier each time you hit an enemy* Deal 25% increased damage to enemies affected by Unstable* Can climb walls up to 85 degrees* Jumping can be charged by holding the button. A fully charged jump leaps higher and deals 50% damage to nearby enemies• Passive - Guren Spirit- By casting specific [Guren Skill], Koraku gradually accumulates [Guren Spirit]- Each stack of [Guren Spirit] grants +1% Critical Chance, up to 20 stacks- Gain 1 stack of [Guren Spirit] upon successfully using:* [Guren Form I: Charged Slash]* [Guren Form II: Cyclone]* [Guren Form III: Vortex]- [Guren Spirit] can be consumed to use special skill:* With at least 10 stacks, [Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent] can be used• Combo - Guren Form II: Cyclone- Koraku transforms into a cyclone, slashing forward rapidly- Deals 3–6 hits depending on [Fox Charge] charge stage, each hit dealing 90%–180% Damage based on [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] charge stage- If both [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] and [Fox Charge] are fully charged, [Guren Form II EX: Maelstrom] is unleashed, greatly increasing hit count and spin speed, dealing 12 total hits at 125% Damage each※ Can be triggered with the following inputs:1. [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] → [Fox Charge] = Dash forward activation (ignores unit collision while dashing)2. [Fox Charge] → [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] = Stationary activation (can still be triggered within a short window after [Fox Charge] hits)※ Triggers on-hit effects of [Guren Greatsword]※ [Guren Form II EX: Maelstrom] is the empowered form of this skill and is treated as the same skill• Combo - Guren Form III: Vortex- Koraku quickly rolls forward and slashes enemies repeatedly in midair, each hit dealing 50% Damage.- Upon landing, unleashes [Guren Form III: Vortex Breaker], dealing 175%–400% Damage depending on [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] charge stage.- Damage and attack range further increase based on landing speed, up to 6x Damage and 3x Range.※ Can be triggered with the following inputs:1. [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] → Charged Jump = Upward activation2. Charged Jump → [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] = Upward activation3. While airborne → [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] = Stationary activation4. [Guren Form III: Vortex] → [Fox Charge] = Dash forward while maintaining [Guren Form III: Vortex] state※ Triggers on-hit effects of [Guren Greatsword].【Awakening】• Sharpened Greatsword- [Guren Greatsword] reduces the target's Armor when hitting an enemy.• Merciless Greatsword- Increases [Guren Greatsword] damage against enemies affect by Unstable.• Charge Mastery- Reduces [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] charge time and increases it's damage.• Combat Training- Increases [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] Critical Strike Chance and grants additional [Guren Spirit] base on charge stage.• What Does the Fox Say- Increases Battle Roar uses and range• Victory Roar- [Battle Roar] increases ally Damage for 5 seconds• Dread Roar- Battle Roar reduces enemy Movement Speed and Armor, and inflict Fear• Colossal Blade Art- [Ultra-Heavy Greatsword] becomes active for the entire duration, allowing it's effect to trigger continuously• Titan Greatsword- Increases Ultra-Heavy Greatsword Area of Effect• Ruinous Greatsword- [Ultra-Heavy Greatsword] and [Greatsword Descent] inflict a negative effect when hitting enemies• Greatsword Descent- Reduces Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent charging time and increases Critical damage• Predator Instinct- Reduces [Fox Charge] charge time• Piercing Fox Claws- [Fox Charge] can hit additional enemies, and at max level increases the number of strikes• Savage Bite- [Fox Charge] inflicts [Rupture] on enemies hit, causing Bleed Damage and increasing Damage taken• Jump Training- Increase additional jump count• Gear Enhancement- [Adaptive Gear] gains additional uses. At max level, removes the copy restriction• Cyclone Ascendance※ Mutually exclusive with Maelstrom Ascendance- Enhances [Guren Form II: Cyclone] damage and restores [Fox Dash] Cooldown• Maelstrom Ascendance※ Mutually exclusive with Cyclone Ascendance- Enhances [Guren Form II EX: Maelstrom] damage and mobility• Sky Fang- Increases [Guren Form III: Vortex] Damage while spinning in the air• Sky Fall- Increases [Guren Form III: Vortex Breaker] Damage• Guren Spirit: Ferocity- Increases [Guren Spirit] Critical Chance per stack• Guren Spirit: Cycle- Refunds part of [Guren Spirit] stacks on consumption【Talent】• Shield Break- Increases damage against energy shield• Battle Gloves- Increases damage against large enemies• Blaze- Increases Explosion damage- Increases damage against fire ememies• Guren Spirit: Zenith- Increases [Guren Spirit] maximum stack- Grants stacks at the start of the game• Advanced Critical- Critical tiers start from Tier 2※Lea Swimsuit are Free for EA players!【Bug Fixes】• Fixed incorrect effect for Item186(Icebreaker)• Fixed Awakening page not displaying automatically after player reconnects• Fixed issue where items could not be randomized correctly after reconnection• Fixed sound effects not pausing properly when the game is paused• Fixed Shi Miao incorrect hand positioning【Enemy and Boss Adjustments】• Added enemy element tags• Added enemy body size tags【UI and Feature Improvements】• Updated skin selection feature and UI• Adjusted controller focus logic in lobby character selection page• Improved initialization performance optimization logic• Added appearance detail fine-tuning systemIf you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback function (F10).Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.