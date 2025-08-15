 Skip to content
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19617637 Edited 15 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ALICE Ver.0.1.0 – First New Character Release: Koraku Shines Bright!

【Koraku Officially Joins the Battle!】
※ The long-awaited Koraku has finally arrived after a long delay. Although the character still has some missing elements and a few unknown bugs remain, we promise to provide frequent updates over the next 1–2 months to polish Koraku to perfection.


【Skills】

• Primary Attack - Guren Greatsword
- Tap: Swing the greatsword forward, dealing 166% Damage

- Hold: Enter a charging state to unleash [Guren Form I: Charged Slash]
- Can be charged up to 3 stages, each stage increasing range and damage:
* Stage I: Vertical Slash — 207.5% Damage
* Stage II: Horizontal Slash — 332% Damage (+30% Range)
* Stage III: Powerful Vertical Slash — 830% Damage (+30% Range)

- While charging, Movement Speed is reduced by 30%
- Each stage requires approximately 1 seconds (affected by Attack Speed)


• Secondary Attack - Battle Roar
- Release a battle cry, dealing 10 Unstable damage to all enemies within range
- Each battle cry increases All Attribute by 3%
- This effect stacks, up to 5 stacks


• Primary Skill - Adaptive Gear
- Recast the last used skill


• Ultimate Skill - Ultra-Heavy Greatsword
- Enhances the next [Guren Skill]:
* Attack Range increased by 100%
* Charge Time reduced by 30%
* Damage increased to 200%

- If possessing at least 10 stacks of [Guren Spirit], [Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent] can be used again:
* After charging, deals 500% Damage to a wide area in front, guaranteed Critical Hit
* For each stack above 10, Damage is increased by an additional 50%
* Consumes all [Guren Spirit] upon use


• Special Skill - Fox Dash
- Tap: Quickly dash forward (no damage)

- Hold: Enter a charging state to unleash [Fox Charge]
* Can be charged up to 3 seconds
* The longer the charge, the faster the dash and the higher the damage (100% to 300%)
* Movement Speed reduced by 30% while charging
* [Fox Charge] will immediately stop upon colliding with an enemy

• Passive - Battle Gear
* Gain 5% Barrier each time you hit an enemy
* Deal 25% increased damage to enemies affected by Unstable
* Can climb walls up to 85 degrees
* Jumping can be charged by holding the button. A fully charged jump leaps higher and deals 50% damage to nearby enemies

• Passive - Guren Spirit
- By casting specific [Guren Skill], Koraku gradually accumulates [Guren Spirit]
- Each stack of [Guren Spirit] grants +1% Critical Chance, up to 20 stacks

- Gain 1 stack of [Guren Spirit] upon successfully using:
* [Guren Form I: Charged Slash]
* [Guren Form II: Cyclone]
* [Guren Form III: Vortex]

- [Guren Spirit] can be consumed to use special skill:
* With at least 10 stacks, [Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent] can be used


• Combo - Guren Form II: Cyclone
- Koraku transforms into a cyclone, slashing forward rapidly
- Deals 3–6 hits depending on [Fox Charge] charge stage, each hit dealing 90%–180% Damage based on [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] charge stage

- If both [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] and [Fox Charge] are fully charged, [Guren Form II EX: Maelstrom] is unleashed, greatly increasing hit count and spin speed, dealing 12 total hits at 125% Damage each

※ Can be triggered with the following inputs:
1. [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] → [Fox Charge] = Dash forward activation (ignores unit collision while dashing)
2. [Fox Charge] → [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] = Stationary activation (can still be triggered within a short window after [Fox Charge] hits)

※ Triggers on-hit effects of [Guren Greatsword]
※ [Guren Form II EX: Maelstrom] is the empowered form of this skill and is treated as the same skill


• Combo - Guren Form III: Vortex
- Koraku quickly rolls forward and slashes enemies repeatedly in midair, each hit dealing 50% Damage.

- Upon landing, unleashes [Guren Form III: Vortex Breaker], dealing 175%–400% Damage depending on [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] charge stage.
- Damage and attack range further increase based on landing speed, up to 6x Damage and 3x Range.

※ Can be triggered with the following inputs:
1. [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] → Charged Jump = Upward activation
2. Charged Jump → [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] = Upward activation
3. While airborne → [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] = Stationary activation
4. [Guren Form III: Vortex] → [Fox Charge] = Dash forward while maintaining [Guren Form III: Vortex] state
※ Triggers on-hit effects of [Guren Greatsword].


【Awakening】
• Sharpened Greatsword
- [Guren Greatsword] reduces the target's Armor when hitting an enemy.

• Merciless Greatsword
- Increases [Guren Greatsword] damage against enemies affect by Unstable.

• Charge Mastery
- Reduces [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] charge time and increases it's damage.

• Combat Training
- Increases [Guren Form I: Charged Slash] Critical Strike Chance and grants additional [Guren Spirit] base on charge stage.

• What Does the Fox Say
- Increases Battle Roar uses and range

• Victory Roar
- [Battle Roar] increases ally Damage for 5 seconds

• Dread Roar
- Battle Roar reduces enemy Movement Speed and Armor, and inflict Fear

• Colossal Blade Art
- [Ultra-Heavy Greatsword] becomes active for the entire duration, allowing it's effect to trigger continuously

• Titan Greatsword
- Increases Ultra-Heavy Greatsword Area of Effect

• Ruinous Greatsword
- [Ultra-Heavy Greatsword] and [Greatsword Descent] inflict a negative effect when hitting enemies

• Greatsword Descent
- Reduces Guren Form IX: Greatsword Descent charging time and increases Critical damage

• Predator Instinct
- Reduces [Fox Charge] charge time

• Piercing Fox Claws
- [Fox Charge] can hit additional enemies, and at max level increases the number of strikes

• Savage Bite
- [Fox Charge] inflicts [Rupture] on enemies hit, causing Bleed Damage and increasing Damage taken

• Jump Training
- Increase additional jump count

• Gear Enhancement
- [Adaptive Gear] gains additional uses. At max level, removes the copy restriction

• Cyclone Ascendance
※ Mutually exclusive with Maelstrom Ascendance
- Enhances [Guren Form II: Cyclone] damage and restores [Fox Dash] Cooldown

• Maelstrom Ascendance
※ Mutually exclusive with Cyclone Ascendance
- Enhances [Guren Form II EX: Maelstrom] damage and mobility

• Sky Fang
- Increases [Guren Form III: Vortex] Damage while spinning in the air

• Sky Fall
- Increases [Guren Form III: Vortex Breaker] Damage

• Guren Spirit: Ferocity
- Increases [Guren Spirit] Critical Chance per stack

• Guren Spirit: Cycle
- Refunds part of [Guren Spirit] stacks on consumption
【Talent】
• Shield Break
- Increases damage against energy shield

• Battle Gloves
- Increases damage against large enemies

• Blaze
- Increases Explosion damage
- Increases damage against fire ememies

• Guren Spirit: Zenith
- Increases [Guren Spirit] maximum stack
- Grants stacks at the start of the game

• Advanced Critical
- Critical tiers start from Tier 2


https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49496/_/

※Lea Swimsuit are Free for EA players!


【Bug Fixes】
• Fixed incorrect effect for Item186(Icebreaker)
• Fixed Awakening page not displaying automatically after player reconnects
• Fixed issue where items could not be randomized correctly after reconnection
• Fixed sound effects not pausing properly when the game is paused
• Fixed Shi Miao incorrect hand positioning

【Enemy and Boss Adjustments】
• Added enemy element tags
• Added enemy body size tags

【UI and Feature Improvements】
• Updated skin selection feature and UI
• Adjusted controller focus logic in lobby character selection page
• Improved initialization performance optimization logic
• Added appearance detail fine-tuning system

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback function (F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.

