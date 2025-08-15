 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617611 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Changes,

  • Increased the width of the Ashram window to fit more text without forcing line breaks.,

  • Added 7-day versions of the existing 30-day consumable services to the Item Mall.,

  • High Fabric now has a 14% drop rate from Ugra Ulkamukha, Ugra Ulkamukha Caura, and Ugra Ulkamukha Satvan.
    This material will not drop if your character is 20 levels or more above the monster.

  • The game client now opens directly to the server selection screen, skipping the initial zoom animation.

Bug Fixes,

  • Fixed an issue where BGM volume reset upon changing maps and then lowered again.,

  • Fixed a crash issue where the client would unexpectedly close after using Alt+Tab.,

  • Fixed an issue preventing characters from attacking other players in Kruma.,

  • Fixed an issue where entering Vendor Mode caused players to be disconnected after 10–15 minutes.,

  • Fixed incorrect Anubaba effects and descriptions for Azukata.,

  • Fixed an issue where the Recharge Taney button failed to open the Steam Overlay; a notification will now alert players when this occurs.,

  • Applied additional fixes to translations and descriptions across all supported languages.,

  • Fixed an issue that caused the client to freeze or close when changing maps.,

  • Fixed an issue where the client failed to launch after loading EasyAntiCheat.,

  • Fixed an issue where the client froze after clicking OK on the server selection screen.,

  • Fixed an issue where the game client was not detected by the GPU on certain laptops.

Kathana Wiki

https://kathana.gitbook.io/

