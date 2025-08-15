The game client now opens directly to the server selection screen, skipping the initial zoom animation.

High Fabric now has a 14% drop rate from Ugra Ulkamukha , Ugra Ulkamukha Caura , and Ugra Ulkamukha Satvan . This material will not drop if your character is 20 levels or more above the monster.

Added 7-day versions of the existing 30-day consumable services to the Item Mall.,

Increased the width of the Ashram window to fit more text without forcing line breaks.,

Fixed an issue where BGM volume reset upon changing maps and then lowered again.,

Fixed a crash issue where the client would unexpectedly close after using Alt+Tab.,

Fixed an issue preventing characters from attacking other players in Kruma.,

Fixed an issue where entering Vendor Mode caused players to be disconnected after 10–15 minutes.,

Fixed incorrect Anubaba effects and descriptions for Azukata.,

Fixed an issue where the Recharge Taney button failed to open the Steam Overlay; a notification will now alert players when this occurs.,

Applied additional fixes to translations and descriptions across all supported languages.,

Fixed an issue that caused the client to freeze or close when changing maps.,

Fixed an issue where the client failed to launch after loading EasyAntiCheat.,

Fixed an issue where the client froze after clicking OK on the server selection screen.,