Version: `2.21.3.2295 (Retail)` (8/15/2025)

Fixes [+] Fixed: NpcSpawnerLoot `Tables not dropping items.`

[+] Fixed: `Audio for fire playing far away.`

[+] Fixed: `Cursor disappears after opening and Not saving Script from External Editor.`

[+] Fixed: ScriptedInputBoxScreen: `Not handling keyboard properly.`

[+] Fixed: Lua Commands: `Asking for header text but not display it.`

[+] - `input.`

[+] - `input_num`



Tweaks [+] Changed: `Increase some ParticleEmitterBlock property value clamps.`



Improvements [+] Improved: `Ui design for new menus.`

[+] Improved: `Controller support for some menus.`

[+] Added: `Fire now sets off tnt.`

[+] Added: `Now saves crouched state to PlayerSaveData.`

[+] Added: GlobalSkills: `Now has a popup for if it fails to get skill data.`

[+] Added: `Teleport notification.`

[+] Added: `Ability to specify view direction with teleport command.`