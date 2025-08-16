 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19617597
Update notes via Steam Community

Version: `2.21.3.2295 (Retail)` (8/15/2025)


Fixes

[+] Fixed: NpcSpawnerLoot `Tables not dropping items.`
[+] Fixed: `Audio for fire playing far away.`
[+] Fixed: `Cursor disappears after opening and Not saving Script from External Editor.`
[+] Fixed: ScriptedInputBoxScreen: `Not handling keyboard properly.`
[+] Fixed: Lua Commands: `Asking for header text but not display it.`
[+] - `input.`
[+] - `input_num`

Tweaks

[+] Changed: `Increase some ParticleEmitterBlock property value clamps.`

Improvements

[+] Improved: `Ui design for new menus.`
[+] Improved: `Controller support for some menus.`
[+] Added: `Fire now sets off tnt.`
[+] Added: `Now saves crouched state to PlayerSaveData.`
[+] Added: GlobalSkills: `Now has a popup for if it fails to get skill data.`
[+] Added: `Teleport notification.`
[+] Added: `Ability to specify view direction with teleport command.`

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Total Miner Content Depot 347601
