15 August 2025 Build 19617587 Edited 15 August 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With continuing background updates for the upcoming Witch character the "Status" system has been reworked to accommodate, a timer for the "Start Turn Status" cycle was incorrectly set and has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3435261
