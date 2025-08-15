Change log version 1.0.6 (53):
PRODUCTION
You can now stack up your production piles, that should make your life much easier (see down below)
SMELTER
Stack up your ores and charcoal to craft ingots much faster
CAMPFIRE/STOVE
Stack up your food and fuel to cook stuff much faster
OVEN
Stack up your complex food to bake stuff much faster
GARDEN/FARM
Stack up your plantation to grow plants much faster
FIXES
Fixed a bug where Water near any Soil like structure wouldn't stack up to other Water cards
Now for some great news
Stay tunned because patch #7 is going to be a BIG ONE! We'll roll out a news update later with some more details.
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we get, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
