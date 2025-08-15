 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617566 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log version 1.0.6 (53):

PRODUCTION

  • You can now stack up your production piles, that should make your life much easier (see down below)

SMELTER

  • Stack up your ores and charcoal to craft ingots much faster

CAMPFIRE/STOVE

  • Stack up your food and fuel to cook stuff much faster

OVEN

  • Stack up your complex food to bake stuff much faster

GARDEN/FARM

  • Stack up your plantation to grow plants much faster

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where Water near any Soil like structure wouldn't stack up to other Water cards

Now for some great news

Stay tunned because patch #7 is going to be a BIG ONE! We'll roll out a news update later with some more details.

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we get, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

