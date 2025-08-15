Added a big supporter to the credits (thank you! 🙌)
The Crusher now has a proper death animation
After the final door... you go where you belong: back to the main menu
Nerfed the Crusher a lot. Why? Because reasons :)
Quickfix - Blackrock v0.5.0.3
