15 August 2025 Build 19617493 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a big supporter to the credits (thank you! 🙌)

  • The Crusher now has a proper death animation

  • After the final door... you go where you belong: back to the main menu

  • Nerfed the Crusher a lot. Why? Because reasons :)

