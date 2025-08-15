 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617396 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes, some refactoring and cleanup.

Gameplay

  • Light Autocannon / ATC switched from hit scan to full projectile.
  • fire rate 0.28 -> 0.32.
  • damage 5.5 -> 9.0
  • spread increased.
  • 25% damage reduction against buildings.
  • AI accuracy ratings working again.
  • Player and AI beam rendering finally fixed.
  • Flak changed single-shot, reworked the particle effects.
  • downgraded the proxy-det radius of EMP, rockets for AI, only players should have this capability.
  • ESR - fixed and adjusted the shot spread in/out cycle as the weapon is fired.
  • FLAK - changed from burst-fire to single shot. Reduced reload speed, increased pellet total to 10, increased pellet damage to 7.5
  • LIGHT LAS - damage changed to 10, energy cost 14, changed damage buff/debuff to 50% reduction against armor.
  • PLAS - increased damage to 16.0, decreased reload speed for AI units, increased base shot spread.
  • RCKT - further damage reductions against shielded targets, damage bonus against buildings up to +50%, reduced AI proxy det by half.
  • "in-cockpit" and "external" sounds.


Code
  • testing a reduction in local vars in many functions, replaced with a set of temp globals.
  • Player friction / slope movement code cleaned up.
  • Mech Hangar model display issues fixed.

Changed files in this update

