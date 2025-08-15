Gameplay
- Light Autocannon / ATC switched from hit scan to full projectile.
- fire rate 0.28 -> 0.32.
- damage 5.5 -> 9.0
- spread increased.
- 25% damage reduction against buildings.
- AI accuracy ratings working again.
- Player and AI beam rendering finally fixed.
- Flak changed single-shot, reworked the particle effects.
- downgraded the proxy-det radius of EMP, rockets for AI, only players should have this capability.
- ESR - fixed and adjusted the shot spread in/out cycle as the weapon is fired.
- FLAK - changed from burst-fire to single shot. Reduced reload speed, increased pellet total to 10, increased pellet damage to 7.5
- LIGHT LAS - damage changed to 10, energy cost 14, changed damage buff/debuff to 50% reduction against armor.
- PLAS - increased damage to 16.0, decreased reload speed for AI units, increased base shot spread.
- RCKT - further damage reductions against shielded targets, damage bonus against buildings up to +50%, reduced AI proxy det by half.
- "in-cockpit" and "external" sounds.
Code
- testing a reduction in local vars in many functions, replaced with a set of temp globals.
- Player friction / slope movement code cleaned up.
- Mech Hangar model display issues fixed.
Changed files in this update