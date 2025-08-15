Gameplay Updates
- Adjusted login timeout (should help avoid login authentication errors)
Visual Updates
- Updated post-processing effects during rain and snow
- Corrected post-processing effects when logging on during sunset or sunrise
Bug Fixes
- Menu particles no longer show on initial character creation
- Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Familiar summoning tutorial
- Fixed issue with invisible mannequin and soft locking when going into the mannequin menu a second time
- Fixed tavern unloading early when exiting via the door
- Fixed issue with login Settings menu not having keyboard or controller controls working
- Button prompts no longer open and close rapidly when the options change
Changed files in this update