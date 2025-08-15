 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617339 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Adjusted login timeout (should help avoid login authentication errors)


Visual Updates

  • Updated post-processing effects during rain and snow
  • Corrected post-processing effects when logging on during sunset or sunrise


Bug Fixes

  • Menu particles no longer show on initial character creation
  • Fixed an issue where the player could exit the Familiar summoning tutorial
  • Fixed issue with invisible mannequin and soft locking when going into the mannequin menu a second time
  • Fixed tavern unloading early when exiting via the door
  • Fixed issue with login Settings menu not having keyboard or controller controls working
  • Button prompts no longer open and close rapidly when the options change

