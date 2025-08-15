

* bugfix: powerup works again

* change: shockwave is now the same with melee as it is with projectiles

* change: upgrade that throws rocks into nearby enemies when hitting something

* change: gamey's name is now bigger

* change: interacting with gamey in the level now opens up an upgrade shop that only sells upgrades for crystals

* change: gamey can no longer be damaged by player

* change: add upgrade that spawns a tornado when u hit something

* change: add upgrade that drops a projectile on hit position