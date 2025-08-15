 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617319 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* bugfix: powerup works again
* change: shockwave is now the same with melee as it is with projectiles
* change: upgrade that throws rocks into nearby enemies when hitting something
* change: gamey's name is now bigger
* change: interacting with gamey in the level now opens up an upgrade shop that only sells upgrades for crystals
* change: gamey can no longer be damaged by player
* change: add upgrade that spawns a tornado when u hit something
* change: add upgrade that drops a projectile on hit position

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
