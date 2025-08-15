This build is a candidate for a hotfix.



If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.



You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.



Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.





SteamVR:

Fixed "dimmed VR view" for users with disabled dashboards.

Fix a crash in VRServerDriverHost()->GetFrameTimings() when drivers would call it when no HMD was present or during shutdown.