We’ve rolled out a new client update designed to make your gameplay smoother, faster, and more responsive.
This update focuses on:
Better performance on modern systems.
Reduced lag spikes during battles and large-scale events.
Improved stability for a more consistent experience.
We encourage everyone to update and test it out. Your feedback is important — let us know how it feels in both PvP and PvE!
Thanks for playing and supporting the game!
Game Performance Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows English Depot 3419161
Changed files in this update