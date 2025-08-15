We’ve rolled out a new client update designed to make your gameplay smoother, faster, and more responsive.



This update focuses on:



Better performance on modern systems.



Reduced lag spikes during battles and large-scale events.



Improved stability for a more consistent experience.



We encourage everyone to update and test it out. Your feedback is important — let us know how it feels in both PvP and PvE!



Thanks for playing and supporting the game!