15 August 2025 Build 19617296 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve rolled out a new client update designed to make your gameplay smoother, faster, and more responsive.

This update focuses on:

Better performance on modern systems.

Reduced lag spikes during battles and large-scale events.

Improved stability for a more consistent experience.

We encourage everyone to update and test it out. Your feedback is important — let us know how it feels in both PvP and PvE!

Thanks for playing and supporting the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3419161
