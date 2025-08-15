 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19617187 Edited 15 August 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Stuff
    • Blue Containers (3 types)
    • Improved autosave and recovery (30 days)

  • Bug Fixes
    • Now you can delete a multi select without having to point at a prop first
    • WSB Override Hit Count is now changeable
    • Fixed issue with Piper aircraft ID
    • Online scanned bays will auto update
    • TargetsUSA walls not having two meshes
    • Fixed wall and mesh colors applying at the same time during multiselect, regardless of using the M or K keys

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701371
macOS English Depot 1701373
